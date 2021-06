Company Adds Former Head of Design From Stripe and Finance Chief From Convoy to Democratize Career Opportunity and Expand to the $100b Hiring Market. Handshake, the largest early career network, announced two C-level appointments to help scale the company towards its rapidly expanding market opportunity to help millions of employers, universities and students embrace an increasingly virtual future of recruiting and hiring. Malthe Sigurdsson joins the company as Chief Design Officer and Brian Kreiner as Chief Financial Officer. The company also promoted Jordan Pedraza, VP Global Support, Katherine Kelly to VP EDU Marketing, and Mallory Wheaton, VP Employer Customer Experience.