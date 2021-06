The new Dyson V15 Detect has lasers because it is 2021, and of course it does. The vacuum manufacturer has long been an industry pioneer, and their latest release is the most innovative to date. With a bunch of fresh tech, including dirt sensors, anti-tangle heads, and the aforementioned dust-detecting ‘green beams’, we decided to take the Dyson V15 Detect for a spin (or a suck) to determine if their new model lives up to the hype.