Washington, DC

DOE Awards $100 Million to Early-Career Scientists for Mission-Critical Research

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwardees Represent Universities and DOE National Labs in 32 States, Part of DOE’s Efforts to Grow a Skilled STEM Workforce. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced the selection of 83 scientists who will receive a total of $100 million in funding through its Early Career Research Program. The program, now in its 12th year, supports exceptional scientists during the crucial years when many do their most formative work in the agency’s priority research areas. These awards are part of DOE’s longstanding efforts to support critical research at the nation’s universities and National Labs, grow a skilled STEM workforce, and cement America as a global leader in science and innovation.

DOE's Better Buildings Initiative Saves $13.5 Billion in Energy Costs

New Report Highlights 12 Organizations Achieving Bold Energy, Water, Financing Goals; DOE Launches New $12 Million Lighting Prize. WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to a new report released today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s Better Buildings Initiative, in collaboration with nearly 1,000 businesses, government, and other partners, saved $13.5 billion in energy costs and more than 130 million metric tons of carbon emissions in the past year—equivalent to the greenhouse gases emitted by 28.2 million vehicles in a single year. These building efficiency improvements are key to reaching President Biden’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Secretary Granholm Unveils National Actions to Increase Energy Efficiency for Homes and Buildings and Save Costs for Consumers

Secretary Granholm Unveils National Actions to Increase Energy Efficiency for Homes and Buildings and Save Costs for Consumers. Department of Energy Makes Major Steps Toward Reducing the Carbon Footprint of Buildings, Which Use 40% of the Nation’s Energy; Invests $30 Million in New Workforce Training Initiatives. WASHINGTON, D.C. — As...
New York last state to achieve ‘tax freedom’ this year: Analysis

A new state-by-state analysis, looking hypothetically at when residents across the country are relieved of tax responsibilities within a calendar year, placed New York at the bottom of the 2021 rankings. The Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based public policy think tank, released its annual report on each state’s so-called “tax...
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson introduces legislation to ensure access to child development facilities that are high quality and affordable

News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC – Today, Councilmember Henderson introduced the Facility Allowance for Child Development Centers Amendment Act of 2021. This legislation will help ensure that all 45,000 children in the District under age 5 have access to child development facilities that are high quality and affordable.
Newly Vaccinated People Can Get a $50 Gift Card to José Andrés’ D.C.-Area Restaurants

Chef José Andrés wants people to get COVID-19 vaccinated and he’s offering $50 gift cards to his Washington, D.C.-area restaurants to those who do. The celebrity chef and Bethesda resident said that beginning May 8 until 70% of the U.S. is vaccinated, anyone who is newly vaccinated may come to his D.C.-area ThinkFoodGroup restaurants and show their vaccination card to get a $50 gift card.
Why finding gas has been more difficult in DC than in Md., Va.

Some drivers in the D.C. region have noticed it’s harder to find gas in the District than it is in Maryland or Virginia, which experts do not find surprising. They say there’s a good reason D.C. has less supply — and they suggest that prices could actually fall in the next two weeks.
It’s time for the Senate to pass D.C. statehood

Over the past few months, D.C. statehood has come closer than ever to becoming a reality. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill last month that would make the District the 51st state, and pressure is building on the evenly split U.S. Senate to take up the legislation. Arguments...
Fox News

Edwin Fountain on push for WWI Memorial in DC

For video troubleshooting and help click here.
WUSA9

DC vaccination sites now serving eligible 12 to 15-year-olds

WASHINGTON — This was the first weekend when kids as young as 12 were eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine after federal health officials greenlit the Pfizer vaccine for use in this younger age group earlier this week. Dr. Tara Saggar is an internal medicine specialist at Medstar Health and the...