Biologists construct a 'periodic table' for cell nuclei

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) One hundred fifty years ago, Dmitri Mendeleev created the periodic table, a system for classifying atoms based on the properties of their nuclei. This week, a team of biologists studying the tree of life has unveiled a new classification system for cell nuclei, and discovered a method for transmuting one type of cell nucleus into another.

