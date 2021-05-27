Magnetized threads weave spectacular galactic tapestry (w/video)
(Nanowerk News) Threads of superheated gas and magnetic fields are weaving a tapestry of energy at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. A new image of this new cosmic masterpiece was made using a giant mosaic of data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa (Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, "Chandra large-scale mapping of the Galactic center: Probing high-energy structures around the central molecular zone").www.nanowerk.com