Astronomy

Magnetized threads weave spectacular galactic tapestry (w/video)

nanowerk.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Threads of superheated gas and magnetic fields are weaving a tapestry of energy at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. A new image of this new cosmic masterpiece was made using a giant mosaic of data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa (Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, "Chandra large-scale mapping of the Galactic center: Probing high-energy structures around the central molecular zone").

