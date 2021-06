ABOUT

College Station is a city in Brazos County, Texas, situated in East-Central Texas in the heart of the Brazos Valley, in the center of the region known as Texas Triangle. It is 83 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Houston and 87 miles (140 km) east northeast of Austin. As of the 2010 census, College Station had a population of 93,857, College Station and Bryan together make up the Bryan-College Station metropolitan area, the 13th-largest metropolitan area in Texas with 273,101 people as of 2019.