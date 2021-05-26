‘Sandman’ Casting Includes Patton Oswalt As Matthew, Jenna Coleman As Johanna Constantine, Kirby Howell-Baptiste As Death
The cast of Netflix’s series adaptation of Sandman is already pretty great, but there’s some exciting news for fans of Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic as production begins. The full cast has been revealed to include Patton Oswalt, Jenna Coleman, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Stephen Fry, but there’s a connection to a popular DC Comics hero that is pretty cool.punchdrunkcritics.com