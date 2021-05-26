Cancel
‘Sandman’ Casting Includes Patton Oswalt As Matthew, Jenna Coleman As Johanna Constantine, Kirby Howell-Baptiste As Death

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast of Netflix’s series adaptation of Sandman is already pretty great, but there’s some exciting news for fans of Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic as production begins. The full cast has been revealed to include Patton Oswalt, Jenna Coleman, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Stephen Fry, but there’s a connection to a popular DC Comics hero that is pretty cool.

Netflix announced more casting for their adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s classic comic book series Sandman. According to Gaiman, the series has been updated from the comic book. He said that it will not be the same exact story as the comics, but instead it will be more relevant to a modern audiences. It still seems that the bones of the story are the same.
