‘Infinite’: New Teaser For Mark Wahlberg/Antoine Fuqua Sci-Fi Thriller Reveals Paramount+ Exclusive Release Date

If you need a movie with goofy action about a bunch of quasi-immortal beings, I have something for you. The movie is based on The Reincarnationist Papers by Eric Maikranz. Its lead character is burdened with having memories and flashbacks from his past lives, a burden that nearly destroys him. His life changes when he is invited into an organization of others like him – people that remember their past lives and can use the skills from all of their pasts. He has to prove himself to join their ranks and prevent the ultimate end.