‘Infinite’: New Teaser For Mark Wahlberg/Antoine Fuqua Sci-Fi Thriller Reveals Paramount+ Exclusive Release Date

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount+ may have the market cornered on Star Trek, but if the streaming service is going to compete with the big boys, it’ll need some major league blockbusters to attract subscribers. Paramount hopes they have one in Infinite, the sci-fi film from Antoine Fuqua and Mark Wahlberg which has been confirmed to be a Paramount+ exclusive beginning Thursday, June 10th.

