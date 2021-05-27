Cancel
Obituaries

The Passing of Steve Drake

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was with a great deal of sadness that I learned of the passing of Steve Drake. I considered him a good friend and someone I could easily talk to any time. He was always happy to offer ideas and suggestions. I’m going to miss him as so many people in the agricultural marketing business will. This is one of my photos of Steve from the Ag Media Summit in 2010.

