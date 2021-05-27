The Passing of Steve Drake

I recall in July of ’72, at a Carnegie Hall benefit to save the Newport Folk Festival, Arlo Guthrie used up about a third of his set on an intro and demo of a song. It seemed that Arlo was really jazzed about this new tune and told us it would be out as single in a few days. It seemed that for as much as he liked the song, finding the right groove to it had caused a myriad of problems for him and his band. And so we were treated to a recreation of all the musical missteps they made in the studio, before we finally heard it all the way through. The applause was terrific. I came away with the feeling that it was a very catchy song and would probably do well on the radio. It certainly did, as it became Arlo’s only top 40 hit. The writer of it used to introduce it in a far shorter way. “Funny thing about this next song, after I wrote it, it began to pay my rent.”