Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tipton County, TN

Rumors about Critical Race Theory textbook, lessons in Tipton County ‘simply not true,’ Combs says

By Echo Day
Covington Leader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This letter was submitted by Dr. John Combs, director of the Tipton County Schools system, after rumors spread via social media that Critical Race Theory was being taught in the district. If memory serves, it was Socrates who said, “When the battle is waning, slander becomes the tool...

covingtonleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Tipton County, TN
Government
County
Tipton County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Socrates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Textbooks#Critical Race Theory#Critical Theory#School Curriculum#Law Schools#State Representative#The Tennessee House#The Tennessee Senate#Crt#Tdoe#Tipton County Schools#Dr John Combs#Instructional Materials#Educators#Misinformation#Students#School Systems#Book#Rumors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Gainesville, GAtribuneledgernews.com

What Gainesville, Hall school leaders say about teaching critical race theory following state board's resolution

Jun. 5—Despite the Georgia Board of Education's resolution Thursday regarding teaching American history in schools, officials from Hall County and Gainesville school districts said their American history curricula will not be affected. Support Local Journalism. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us...
MinoritiesGainesville Times

Editorial: Need to teach critical thinking when teaching history, race

You could understand if classroom teachers in Georgia wanted to just skip that portion of the curriculum dealing with the Civil War for a year or two, avoid any mention of the Trail of Tears, scoot right past that pesky Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka case from the Supreme Court, and keep quiet about the whole Civil Rights movement.
MinoritiesWinchester Sun

Fischer proposes bill banning critical race theory in public schools

Kentucky families concerned about a national trend towards the teaching of critical race theory in classrooms can now follow legislation that seeks to ban it in Kentucky schools. The bill, BR 60, was proposed Tuesday by Rep. Joe Fischer of Ft. Thomas. Fischer proposed the bill at the request of...
Williamson County, TNtennesseestar.com

Commentary: Concerns Grow About Critical Race Theory and Fostering Healthy Solutions in Williamson County Schools

Critical Race Theory and its potential impact on students, and the broader community, has many parents worried in Williamson County. These worries have grown ever since Fostering Healthy Solutions (FHS) was hired – by unanimous vote by the WCS school board – to do an audit of the WCS system. FHS is Shan Foster’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion consultancy, which he co-founded with his mother, Anita Foster, in 2017. FHS was brought in to address charges of bullying and claims of incidents of racism in the WCS. The WCS School Board has paid FHS $55,000 over 4 months to help the district “provide a safe learning environment for all students by creating a cultural strategy plan”, according to an April 28 article in the Brentwood HomePage.
Minoritiesexplorebigsky.com

AG Knudsen criticizes critical race theory education

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 5/28/21. In a May 17 editorial, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen spoke out against some critical race theory and antiracism programs often used in schools and employee trainings. He labeled them as “discriminatory” and said they are a violation of federal and state law. His ban follows a request by Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, who asked Knudsen to “weigh in on the issue,” earlier this month, according to the Associated Press. “Our country needs to acknowledge its history of systemic racism and reckon with the present-day impacts of racial discrimination—this includes being able to teach and talk about these concepts in our schools,” said the executive director of Montana’s American Civil Liberties Union, in response to the Attorney General’s decision.
Utah StateKUTV

State school board tackles critical race theory

(KUTV) — For months the Utah State School Board has been anticipating a potentially controversial rule change. The Standards and Assessment Committee has been debating and refining language for a rule regarding teacher training on equity. However, when the Utah Legislature passed a pair of resolutions demanding that the school board define critical race theory and outline rules to keep it out of Utah classrooms, it catapulted the controversial issue to the top of the committee’s agenda.
Harrison County, OHTimes Reporter

Harrison County representative introduces bill to ban critical race theory in schools

COLUMBUS State Rep. Don Jones, R-Freeport, has introduced House Bill 322, legislation that would prohibit critical race theory and action civics in Ohio's K-12 curriculum. House Bill 322 would prohibit any state agency, school district or school from teaching, instructing or training any administrator, teacher, staff, member or employee to adopt or believe any of the following concepts among others:
Ohio Statethecentersquare.com

Ohio bill introduced to stop critical race theory

(The Center Square) – First it was the state’s attorney general and now a state representative wants to make sure a controversial history and civics theory does not make its way into Ohio schools. Rep. Don Jones, R-Freeport, has introduced House Bill 322, which would prohibit critical race theory and...
Labor IssuesMarietta Times

Second ‘critical race theory’ ban enters House

A second bill seeking to ban critical race theory in Ohio schools entered the Ohio legislature on Tuesday. State Rep. Don Jones, R-Freeport, brought the bill to prohibit critical race theory — an academic concept focusing on the effects of race on all aspects of American society, particularly as systems were created that negatively impacted communities of color — along with “action civics” from the state’s K-12 curriculum.
Tennessee Statewmcactionnews5.com

Tennessee bans teaching critical race theory in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is the latest state to ban teachers from talking about certain aspects of race and racism in public schools. Teachers risk losing valuable state funding if they violate the new measure. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill into law Monday after it generated impassioned...
Loudoun County, VAWashington Examiner

Loudoun County parents take the lead against critical race theory

Parents in Loudoun County, Virginia, aren't the only ones watching nervously as schools become infected with the divisive ideas of critical race theory. Fortunately, these parents aren't taking it lying down. The rest of the nation should take note. Last month, angry Loudoun parents launched a petition to recall several...
Mifflinburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Mifflinburg citizens fear 'critical race theory'

MIFFLINBURG — Citizens with issues perhaps months in the making attended the first meeting of Mifflinburg Area School District directors with in-person public attendance in months. Directors heard criticism Tuesday night, primarily of a district Equity Team and a local survey of related issues. Both emerged in 2020 amid national...
Campbell County, WYGillette News Record

State superintendent stands against Critical Race Theory

Take notice, Wyoming. Two weeks ago, the Biden administration proposed a rule that, among other things, attempts to transform a long-standing grant program aimed at improving U.S. History and Civics education in K-12 into a push to divide our students and country. The program is voluntary and prioritizes states that...
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Banning critical race theory is censorship

I am a freshman at Capital High School, and I am in extreme opposition of Superintendent Arntzen’s request to ban teaching critical race theory in schools. While Mrs. Arntzen says she is operating out of “overwhelming concern of Montana’s families” she is not making education better for all students, the very thing she was elected to do. The American Bar Association defines Critical Race Theory as the “Practice of interrogating the role of race and racism in society that emerged in the legal academy and spread to other fields of scholarship.” I, as a white female do not know what it is like to be another race or ethnicity, but the critical race theory is a way I can look at the world and see the systemic racism that many people must deal with daily. Not teaching critical race theory is only the beginning of censorship. Banning the instruction on a topic because it does not fall in line with a political agenda or personal feelings is detrimental not just to students, but to minority populations. If we aren’t taught about our world, and how people are singled out due to race, then we are not gaining a full education.