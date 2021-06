The Falcons earned a point at No. 1 singles, where Andrew Chou cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory, while also coming close to winning at both No. 2 and No. 3 singles. "From the very beginning Andrew was in complete control of today’s match," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "He was serving well and controlled most points with a good selection of well placed shots both deep in the court and short drops just over the net. Andrew played a great match today; probably one of the best matches I have seen him play."