TWRA Public Land Duck Hunting Team Receives Ged Petit Award
NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Public Land Duck Hunting Team has received the Ged Petit Award as presented by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation. For many years, the TWRA and Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission members have heard from duck hunters about the limited number of public duck hunting opportunities and how they are allocated. A broad team of personnel from throughout the Agency examined these concerns and considered how to improve access and opportunity.www.tn.gov