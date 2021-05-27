Cancel
TWRA Public Land Duck Hunting Team Receives Ged Petit Award

 13 days ago

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Public Land Duck Hunting Team has received the Ged Petit Award as presented by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation. For many years, the TWRA and Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission members have heard from duck hunters about the limited number of public duck hunting opportunities and how they are allocated. A broad team of personnel from throughout the Agency examined these concerns and considered how to improve access and opportunity.

#Duck Hunting#Waterfowl Hunting#Fish And Wildlife#University Education#Richard Hunter#The Ged Petit Award#Ged Petit Memorial Award#Office#Duck Hunters#Duck Hunter Attitudes#Citizen Education#Public Outreach#Community Services#Dedication#Law Enforcement#Public Meetings#Team Members
Tennessee StatePosted by
1057 News

MAY 16-22, 2021 IS RESCUE SQUAD WEEK IN TENNESSEE

This is Tennessee Rescue Squads Week (May 16-22, 2021) and the state association of rescue squads encourage all citizens to join them in this worthy observance. The members of the 105 squads of the state association of rescue squads tirelessly give of their time and energy in humanitarian efforts and make themselves available every hour of the day, every day of the year to help save lives. The Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads is concerned with accident prevention and works to promote research which will serve to advance techniques of rescue squads and lifesaving work throughout our state.
Tennessee Statewcti12.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Tennessee StateDaily Times

CASA of Tennessee Heartland sets scavenger hunt Saturday

CASA (Court appointed special advocates) of Tennessee Heartland will host a Summer Kickoff Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, around downtown Maryville. Participants will be given a bag and a passport at the start of the event to collect their clues, stickers and goodies....
Tennessee Statenewstalk987.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

National gun policy group sues Tennessee over new handgun law

(The Center Square) – The nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition is suing the state, claiming Tennessee's new law requiring an adult to be 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit violates the Second Amendment. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three named individuals – Caleb Bassett, Blake...
Tennessee Statechattanoogapulse.com

Eight Hamilton County Schools Ranked In Top 100 In Tennessee

The Top 100 high schools in Tennessee includes eight high schools from Hamilton County Schools in the latest rankings from the U.S. News and World Report. Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (10) was ranked in the top ten high schools in Tennessee. Signal Mountain Middle High School (26), Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy (28), Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (41), Hamilton County Collegiate High At Chattanooga State (47), Soddy Daisy High School (48), East Hamilton High School (60) and STEM School Chattanooga (97) were also included in the top 100 schools in the state.
Davidson County, TNWSMV

Gaylord Opryland opens water park as Nashville COVID restrictions expire

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With Davidson County lifting its COVID-19-related restrictions this morning, Metro leaders are urging Nashvillians to safely go out and attend events. Big Joe on the Go is at his favorite place in Music City, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. This weekend, its popular SoundWaves indoor and outdoor water attractions are opening.