Never Have I Ever breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has booked her first film role with The Netherfield Girls, a romantic comedy set up at Netflix. The project marks Ramakrishnan’s second project with the streamer following the coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever. “The Netherfield Girls” is described as a “fresh and contemporary” take on “Pride and Prejudice” in the vein of teen comedies like “Easy A” and “10 Things I Hate About You”. Sweet Tooth: From Doom Patrol to iZombie, 5 Obscure DC Properties That Got Screen Adaptations Before This Netflix Series.