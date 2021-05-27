Hondo Anvil Herald
Castroville rolls out the red carpet for visiting French ambassador. Attendees gathered at the Landmark Inn State Historic Site on May 12 to welcome Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France in Washington, Philippe Etienne (center) and France's Consul General Alexis Andres from the Houston District (seventh from left). Those present were (standing) Debra Howe, Holly Grabitske, Dr. David Grabitske, Marci DeMino, Arnold Dollase, Doug DeMino, Cari Schroeder, Darrin Schroeder, Prisilla Garrett (foreground), Les Tschirhart, Patsy Tschihart, Dr. Kent Keeton, Dianne Keeton, Lisa Schweers, Dr. Kenneth Rohrbach, Joe Fohn, Scott Dixon and Bradford Boehme. Kneeling are Elisa Seuhs, Phil King, Sadie Boehme, Eadee Boehme and Mary King.