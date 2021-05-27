With fans back at Staples, playoff games will feel 'real' again, Mychal Thompson says

Blah blah blah “Ben Simmons only scored six points” and blah blah blah “Joel Embiid was in foul trouble.” Doc Rivers this and Doc Rivers that, and yadda yadda yadda. It’s always interesting to absorb media and fan reaction after a game and see what people are talking about. Based on some of what I’m reading this morning, you’d think the Sixers lost on Sunday afternoon, but they didn’t. They were a little flat after a week off and didn’t look like themselves in the first half, but they handled a decent effort from Washington and still went on to win by seven points.