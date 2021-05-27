Cancel
Hondo, TX

Hondo Anvil Herald

 18 days ago

By William Hoover Anvil Herald Correspondent With reservations expressed by Mayor Jim Danner, Hondo City Council unanimously voted to rescind the facial mask mandate adopted by council at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not everyone was thrilled by the sudden change in city policy. Resident Chavel Lopez pleaded with council to keep the public health emergency declaration in effect to protect city employees. Lopez said he thought Governor Greg Abbott was playing politics by banning mask mandates before the state vaccination rate had even reached 50%. “My opinion is that the council should not rescind the COVID-19 declaration,” he said. “The reason is that only 30% of people in the State of Texas are vaccinated. “I think that Governor Abbott is playing politics,” he said. “I think the masks should be kept and that people should come into council meetings with a mask. The workers and the people who come in to pay their bills and do business at city council and other city departments should also wear a mask.” Mayor Danner opened discussion on rescinding the city’s COVID-19 declaration, referring to City Manager Scott Albert’s earlier report to council on Gov. Abbott’s executive order banning local governments from requiring face masks and other mitigation measures. “As City Manager Albert mentioned a while ago, we did have that action last week by the governor where he banned city and county officials from mandating masks,” said Danner. “I talked to City Attorney Frank Garza about this, and prior orders, and we really have had all of our powers withdrawn from us, from the standpoint of what we had in our declaration.” Danner said Police Chief Brian Valenzuela had talked to Hondo High School administrators about graduation ceremonies and recommended that administrators continue to encourage attendees to practice social distancing. “We are recommending they continue to space and, hopefully, wear masks,” said the mayor of the school. “But I think they are opening everything up, unless anything changed today. “In essence, our declaration, which I think did a lot of good over the months, is now null and void,” added Danner. “So there is no reason not to go ahead and rescind it. I don’t like it, but that is just the way it is.” “I kind of feel the same way Mr. Lopez did,” said Place 5 Councilman John Villa. “We have to understand it’s beyond our power. We have to go with what the governor said. I don’t totally agree with it either, but what do we do?” “I think this council has done everything it could over the last year and a half to try to keep our people safe,” stated Danner. “We’ve gone against the governor with the mask mandate and all. But unfortunately, we would be breaking state law if we kept our declaration in force. In my mind, we don’t have any choice.” “I agree,” said Villa, who offered the motion to rescind the city’s COVID-19 declaration. Place 1 Councilman Brett Williams seconded the motion to rescind, which passed unanimously.

