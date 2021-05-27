Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Faribault, MN

Only one undefeated team left in DRS baseball

New Prague Times
 8 days ago

One month into the three month DRS Amateur Baseball League schedule, only one team remains undefeated…Faribault. The Lakers defeated Shakopee, 4-0 Friday, May 21 and downed Montgomery, 6-2, Sunday, May 23 to improve to 5-0. Right behind the Lakers in the standings are Prior Lake (4-1), New Prague (3-1), and...

newpraguetimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Faribault, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Shakopee, MN
City
New Prague, MN
City
Elko, MN
City
Webster, MN
New Prague, MN
Sports
City
Lonsdale, MN
Faribault, MN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drs#And Then There Was One#Downing St#Orioles#Lakers#Saints#Hits#Union Hill#Aces#Corbin Cross#Prior Lake#Sox#St Pats#Games Friday#Downed Montgomery#Runs#St Benedict
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
BaseballKankakee Daily Journal

ROUNDUP: Central baseball stays undefeated; McNamara, Herscher softball see offensive surges

BASEBALL Central 7, Watseka 0 The Comets saw their season-starting unbeaten streak reach 12 games with Jay Lemenager’s shutout victory over their Sangamon Valley Conference rivals Friday. Lemenager fanned a whopping 15 batters and allowed just four hits. Dylan Bailey was 1-for-3 with three RBIs, and Matthew and Jacob Shoven each had a hit and scored two runs. Conner Curry had a 2-for-3 day at the plate for the Warriors. Seneca 9, Gardner-SW 1 The Panthers briefly held a 1-0 lead for half an inning before the Irish countered with a four-run third inning and never looked back. Brandon States went 2-for-4 with two doubles and scored. Alex McElroy added a pair of singles. SOFTBALL Bishop McNamara 14, Providence 7 The Irish trailed by three and played catch up until taking an 8-7 lead in the fifth and tacking on half a dozen more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Mallory O’Connor led the Mac comeback with a homer, two doubles, three RBIs and a run. Grace Edwards went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and a run as 10 different Irish players scored at least once. Liv DeLuca allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in a complete game victory. Herscher 12, St. Anne 0 (5 innings) Colby McDivitt allowed just one hit on the evening in a nine-strikeout shutout effort that vaulted the Tigers to 15-5 on the season. Mia Ruder led the Herscher offensive charge with three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Emma Powers went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI. McDivitt and Gabbie Deany had multi-hit games as well. Taylor DeYoung had the Cardinals’ lone hit. Sophia Torres allowed nine runs on eight hits in three innings. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11, Watseka 1 (5 innings) The Warriors mustered up just two hits in their first of a pair with the Panthers Friday, coming from Brianna Denault and Kennedy McTaggart. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 15, Watseka 4 (5 innings) An eight-run Panther second doomed the Warriors in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader. Sydney McTaggart and Claire Curry each smacked doubles for the Warriors and Denault also had a hit. Illinois Lutheran 17, Trinity 7 The Eagles fell to 2-7 thanks to some defensive woes on the road Friday. Anna Simmons and Chloe Brands had a pair of hits apiece to lead the offense and Simmons was charged with the loss on the rubber. BOYS TRACK & FIELD Seneca Irish Invite Bishop McNamara (ninth place, 27 points), Reed-Custer (11th-place, 22 points) and Beecher (14th-place, nine points) traveled to Seneca Friday evening for a 14-team Invitational. Reed-Custer’s Evan Pickard had the lone local victory by taking first in the pole vault. Bishop McNamara’s best finish of the evening came when the 4x800-meter relay team of Christian Provost, Pedro Hernandez, Grant Fouts and Chase Provost finished third. Christian Provost’s fifth-place finish in the 1600-meter run was the team’s highest individual finish. Russell Ward finished third in the 3200-meter run to lead Beecher. GIRLS TRACK & FIELD Seneca Irish Invite On the girls side Bishop McNamara’s 72 points was good enough for second, only to host Seneca, who totaled 198 points. Beecher finished ninth (26 points) and Reed-Custer came home 12th (11 points). McNamara’s Halle Nugent won the 100-meter dash while Evita Martinez won the 800-meter and 1600-meter races. Beecher’s Maddie Boley won the discus and Zoe Hasset gave the Comets a pair of top-fives in the 100-meter dash (fourth) and 200-meter dash (fifth).
Nebraska City, NENews Channel Nebraska

Trailblazer All-Conference Baseball Team

NEBRASKA CITY- This week, the Trailblazer conference announced its all conference teams, led by honorary captain Nolan Sailors from Ralston. Outside of Sailors, the Trailblazers all-conference first team consisted of fellow teammates Josh Kilzer, Jake Chronic, and Garrett White from Ralston, Adam Eggert from Plattsmouth, and Nebraska City's Clay Stovall. Beatrice also had two recipients in Adam DeBoer and Will Reimer.
Baseballvicksburgnews.com

VDN All County baseball team

The Vicksburg Daily News All-County team were selected by the coaches of the players for their great contribution to the 2020-2021 season.
Indiana Daily Student

With one series left, IU baseball is fighting for its season

Less than a month ago, IU baseball was firmly in the race for a Big Ten title, a quest that it controlled its own destiny for. With some of the conference’s top teams like Nebraska and Michigan remaining on the schedule, the Hoosiers knew they had one job to do if the conference title was going to be theirs: win.
College SportsCourier-Express

Oregon State left-hander Cooper Hjerpe has been named one of Collegiate Baseball's National Players of the Week.

Oregon State’s Cooper Hjerpe earns Pac-12 and national player of the week honors. Cooper Hjerpe’s electric performance last weekend against the Arizona Wildcats didn’t merely deliver a much-needed win for the Oregon State baseball team. It also earned him conference and national recognition. The Beavers’ left-handed starter has been named the Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Week and one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week for his dominant outing against ...
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland is Schrödinger’s baseball team

It has become increasingly impossible to understand the Cleveland baseball team. Night after night they risk getting no-hit, their rotation is as thin as it’s been in a decade, and now the injury bug keeps biting them over and over. And yet, here we are, approaching Memorial Day, and Cleveland is just barely out of first place in the division, somehow hounding a Chicago team that is by most measures one of the best in the game when they’re healthy.
BaseballBryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M baseball team announce team awards

The Texas A&M baseball team announced its annual team honors on Tuesday as voted on by the players. Will Frizzell was named the Marion Pugh MVP and earned the Loraine B. And William B. “Breezy” Breazeale RBI Award. Frizzell led the Southeastern Conference in total bases (140) and slugging percentage (.686), while bringing in a team-high 50 runs this season.
Bellevue, NEOmaha.com

Bell West’s legion team begins summer undefeated

The DC Electric Thunderbirds, essentially the same roster from Bellevue West’s spring team, is off to a hot-start to this summer’s senior legion baseball season, holding a 6-0 record ahead of its games on Friday, May 28 and beyond. You may remember the Millard South Patriots were the ones to...
BaseballWRAL

Congrats to the dook baseball team

Larry: ChampionshipU May 31, 1:32 p.m. Yep. And being the first baseball championship since 1961, you can’t help but to help them celebrate while feeing sorry for them as well. LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!. Phybbbt May 31, 12:59 p.m. Veteran. Phybbbt May 31, 12:59 p.m. Veteran. Dook is rewarded by drawing Tennessee in...
Montgomery, INJournal Review

Online only ticket sales for North baseball sectional

All tickets for the 2021 Baseball Sectional at North Montgomery must be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/IN1689. All major credit/debit cards are accepted via Go Fan. After purchase, you will receive an email with your e-tickets and your tickets will also be available in the GoFan app. Do not validate your tickets until you arrive at the gate. You will show your ticket on your device to the ticket takers and they will validate your ticket.
Chatham, VAallaroundpooler.com

Chatham baseball remains undefeated

Chatham High School’s varsity baseball team remains undefeated after beating William Campbell 11-3 last Thursday. Starting pitcher Matt Arnold kept the Generals at bay as his team built a solid lead. Arnold allowed three hits, one run and one base on balls in a performance where his struck out three.
College Sportschatsports.com

Pitt Baseball Left Out of NCAA Tournament

After a historic season for the Pitt Baseball team, Coach Bell’s club sees themselves on the outside looking in. According to the selection committee, Pitt was just the second team out of the tournament. With a resume featuring the fourth-most quality wins in the country and a higher RPI than...
Foley, MNPosted by
WJON

Foley Baseball Wraps Up Undefeated Regular Season

The Foley baseball team is headed to the postseason with a perfect 20-0 record. The Falcons defeated Albany 3-1 in their regular-season finale on a dramatic walk-off home run by Brady Wirth. The Falcons reached the state tournament for the first time in school history in 2019 and were looking...
Jackson County, MNLakefield Standard

Season ends for baseball, softball teams

The seasons came to an end for the Jackson County Central baseball and softball teams Tuesday. The baseball team lost 10-1 to Pipestone in an elimination game. The Arrows scored four runs in the first inning, two in the second, two in the third, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Gardner, MAharvardpress.com

Girls track team is undefeated; boys claim second win of season

The Bromfield girls track and field team remained undefeated May 24, following a narrow victory (73-70) over Gardner High School. The boys team picked up its second win of the season by a landslide (95-49). The girls performed well overall, picking up points in every event except the 4x100-meter relay....