Here’s a fact: Were it not for A River Runs Through It—the novella and the film—I wouldn’t be here, writing this introduction to the interview I’m about to share. The circumstances under which I discovered that book and movie is another story for another time, but I’ll say this: I was 16 years old, and that discovery kickstarted an out-of-nowhere obsession with fly fishing that would take me all over the country (including, yes, a brief residence in Montana) and ultimately to this job at Field & Stream. I know it’s cliché to say, “This book/film changed my life,” but in the case of A River Runs Through It, it’s the truth. I mention all of this because when I learned that John N. Maclean—the son of Norman Maclean—had written a new book, Home Waters, and that the book is a companion to A River Runs Through It, well, you can imagine my excitement.