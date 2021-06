The city council member who voted to defund the police was standing right outside the car when it happened…. Antonio Brown, who wants to become the next mayor of Atlanta, received a tough firsthand lesson on the effects of crime when his Mercedes-Benz coupe was stolen by thieves as he stood just outside the car. The city council member was on Verbana Street in Dixie Hills when the crime took place as he spoke with a local community leader on the side of the road. That’s when the thieves reportedly jumped in the German car and sped off.