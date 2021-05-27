What to Know Before You Plan Your Destination Wedding

'Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue' is a wedding day rhyme brides have followed for centuries. You could, of course, honour your family heritage with 'something old', or choose a spectacular vintage piece that whispers your name. 'Something new', well, that speaks for itself, while 'something borrowed' typically means incorporating an item belonging to a family member or close friend for good luck. Or, as in this edit, a standout vintage piece available for hire by the day (tiaras too). And 'something blue', historically said to symbolise fidelity and purity, can only be a glamorous line-up of sapphires, aquamarines and Paraíba tourmalines. While abiding by the list certainly isn't a requirement for a happy marriage, it can be a meaningful way to incorporate cherished people, objects and memories into your special day… or just the chance to start your very own collection of covetable jewellery.