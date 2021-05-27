Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Five technologies that will enable net-zero for buildings

By Michael Rudy
yieldpro.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Biden administration setting aggressive goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, building owners and operators should expect increasing emphasis on energy efficiency in the years ahead. Energy efficient buildings were the focus of a session at the recent ULI Spring Meeting which discussed technologies that would enable net-zero buildings,...

yieldpro.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Solar Technologies#Renewable Energy Systems#Solar Energy Storage#Uli Spring Meeting#Tedi#Black Bear Energy#Net Zero Buildings#Building Interiors#Solar Power Production#Solar Panels#Energy Usage#Smart Lighting Sensors#Energy Consumption#Power Companies#Passive Systems#Active Systems#Sensors Iot Smart Sensors#Properties#Battery Storage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Industrypv-magazine.com

German originated solar inverter manufacturer SUNWAYS to showcase solutions at SNEC

The exhibitors are all kinds players which focus on equipment, materials, cells, application products and modules, as well as engineering and systems, energy storage, mobile energy and other various areas of the photovoltaic industry. Sunways, with German technology and quality, displayed a number of new product models, the inverters exhibited in the booth were considered attractive, attracting great attention of professional audiences in the exhibition hall.
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

Navisun Becomes a Sponsor of SEIA & SEPA Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference

Navisun is a Kilowatt Sponsor of the Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference being held in Boston, June 9-10th. Hingham, MA, June 3, 2021- Navisun LLC, a solar independent power producer that co-develops, acquires, owns, and operates distributed and small utility-scale solar projects, announced that it is a sponsor of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Smart Electric Power Alliance's (SEPA) Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference taking place virtually on June 2nd and 3rd and in Boston, Massachusetts on June 9th and 10th. Navisun is committed to the transition to a carbon-free future and is continuing to build key industry partnerships that align with its strategic plan for growth in fulfillment of this commitment.
ElectronicsPV Tech

JA Solar Launches New DeepBlue 3.0 Pro

During last week’s SNEC 2021 exhibition, JA Solar introduced the DeepBlue 3.0 Pro, its new generation high-efficiency module, attracting significant attention from visitors to the event. The module is the latest addition to the company’s DeepBlue 3.0 product line following the release of DeepBlue 3.0 Light in March. DeepBlue 3.0...
Environmentaithority.com

TCS Targets Net Zero Emissions By 2030

Tata Consultancy Services a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has announced its plans to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions across Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 70% by 2025 (over 2016 base year), and to achieve net zero emissions by 2030. In its recently published...
Jackson, MImibiz.com

Consumers Energy launches electric vehicle program for businesses

JACKSON — Investor-owned utility Consumers Energy has launched a new electric vehicle program that provides rebates and consultation to businesses looking to transition to electrified fleets. State utility regulators approved the Jackson-based utility’s $12.2 million PowerMIFleet program late last year as part of a broader rate case. The program is...
Energy Industryjohnmenadue.com

The politics of reaching net-zero

Rapid technological change is necessary but not sufficient to avoid dangerous climate change. Policies to encourage selective consumption and reduced total consumption are also needed. Recently, Alan Finkel published in Quarterly Essay (Issue 81, 2021) an article entitled ‘Getting to Zero’, a comprehensive, well-informed, up-to-date review of the technological changes...
Richland, WAbiofuelsdigest.com

On-Site Hydrogen Production Technology Accelerates to Market

In Washington, researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory developed a new technology that generates hydrogen from conventional natural gas, or renewable natural gas made from biomass, that could be the next big thing to advance California’s Hydrogen Highway, fuel cell vehicles and trucks and to create other valuable products.
Glendale, CAStreetInsider.com

Willdan Group (WLDN) Subsidiary Lime Energy Secures $18M Contract to Support Glendale Water & Power's Clean Energy Transformation

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that Glendale Water & Power (GWP) has awarded Lime Energy, Willdan's wholly owned direct install subsidiary, an $18 million, seven-year contract to support the City of Glendale's clean energy transformation. Through this contract, Lime Energy will deliver 36,500 MWh in energy savings by providing a combination of targeted energy efficiency technologies, upgrades, and services for small and large Glendale businesses. Lime Energy's customer-focused solution helps GWP's commercial and industrial customers reduce their energy usage through energy efficient improvements, making GWP's shift toward a clean energy future more feasible. Lime Energy will provide marketing, sales, engineering, project implementation, and customer support for a comprehensive mix of lighting and non-lighting measures.
Industrycips.org

Firms with no net zero plan to be blocked from tenders

Suppliers must publish a “Carbon Reduction Plan” detailing their commitment to achieving net-zero by 2050 in order to bid on major UK government contracts, according to new guidance. In a Procurement Policy Note, the Cabinet Office (CO) said from 30 September 2021, prospective suppliers bidding for contracts above £5m will...
Ithaca, NYthelcn.com

Cornell researchers unveil roadmap to expand NY solar energy

ITHACA — Solar-power developers need to explore using lower-quality agricultural land for solar energy, incentivize dual-use (combined agriculture and solar) options, avoid concentrated solar development and engage communities early to achieve New York’s green energy goals, according to forthcoming Cornell University research. “As farmland is generally flat and cleared, agricultural...
Energy Industryenergy.gov

Secretary Granholm, Danish Climate, Energy, and Utilities Minister Jørgensen Establish Historic Agreement Focused on Clean Energy Research, Science Collaboration

Today, the U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and Denmark Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Dan Jørgensen held a virtual signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that, for the first time ever, outlines areas of planned cooperation in the fields of clean energy research, science and technology. This historic agreement establishes a strong framework for the two countries to enhance international collaboration around clean energy innovation ranging from the physical sciences to technological advancement to create the solutions needed to respond to the urgent challenge of climate change.
Mendocino, CAmendocinobeacon.com

MHS’ ‘zero net energy’ campus remodel

MENDOCINO — It’s the first day of school, 2024. Freshmen flood into the hallways as the morning bell rings. All of the students look forward to the new school year and the beautiful, sustainable facilities that Mendocino High School has to offer them. The science teachers plan new lessons and experiments around the importance of energy efficiency, emphasizing the newly renovated school’s solar arrays, super-efficient heating systems and windows, daylit classrooms, and insulation.
Energy Industryihsmarkit.com

Blog: Large-scale carbon capture, utilization and storage projects will need to at least double every five years in order to meet net-zero goals

Net-zero emissions targets and decarbonization ambitions are driving demand for carbon sequestration solutions. CCUS covers a group of technologies that capture and compress CO2 from large point sources, including power generation or industrial facilities, and store it securely underground or transport it for use in other applications. Most energy transition...
Inhabitat.com

This administrative office building features a net-zero carbon design

New buildings offer an opportunity for innovations in efficiency and eco-friendly design. ZAS Architects, in collaboration with Bucholz McEvoy Architects, considered these goals in the design for the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority’s (TRCA) new Administrative Office Building. The result is an administrative building that sets an example for green construction by using natural materials and achieving a net-zero carbon target.
Princeton, NJPrinceton University

What is a net-zero city?

In an effort to accelerate urban decarbonization plans, scientists are proposing seven key service sectors city leaders can evaluate to gauge — and reduce — their carbon emissions: energy, transportation-communications, food, construction materials, water, green infrastructure and waste management. A team of researchers report in Nature Sustainability that strategically focusing...
Energy Industrysmartcitiesworld.net

Proposed measures progress Sydney towards net-zero building goals

The City of Sydney is proposing that development applications (DAs) for new office buildings, hotels and shopping centres and major redevelopments of existing buildings must comply with minimum energy ratings from January 2023, and achieve net-zero energy output by 2026. The measures are expected to save more than $1.3bn on...
Constructionhbsdealer.com

Five innovative building trends and materials

Here are some of the solutions developed to meet the challenges of 2020, and beyond. The pandemic of 2020 affected the livelihoods of many industries across the globe over the past year, construction included. China, a large supplier of the world’s building materials, was hit particularly hard in the first quarter, resulting in skyrocketing prices and delayed delivery times. As a result, many builders are looking to make the move toward more sustainable and cost-effective building materials in 2021.
Aerospace & Defenseava360.com

Building a Path to Net-Zero Aviation | DAVOS AGENDA 2021

COVID-19 has all but decimated the aviation industry, creating ripple effects on economies across the globe. As the industry prepares to ramp up connectivity post-COVID, what policies, practices and partnerships are needed to reset the industry towards net-zero pathways? This session is associated with the following projects and initiatives of the World Economic Forum: the Clean Skies for Tomorrow Coalition, and the Getting to Zero Coalition.