Five technologies that will enable net-zero for buildings

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that Glendale Water & Power (GWP) has awarded Lime Energy, Willdan's wholly owned direct install subsidiary, an $18 million, seven-year contract to support the City of Glendale's clean energy transformation. Through this contract, Lime Energy will deliver 36,500 MWh in energy savings by providing a combination of targeted energy efficiency technologies, upgrades, and services for small and large Glendale businesses. Lime Energy's customer-focused solution helps GWP's commercial and industrial customers reduce their energy usage through energy efficient improvements, making GWP's shift toward a clean energy future more feasible. Lime Energy will provide marketing, sales, engineering, project implementation, and customer support for a comprehensive mix of lighting and non-lighting measures.