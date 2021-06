If you have a family history of diabetes, are obese, or over 40, you are at greater risk for developing type 2 diabetes. But it's not too late to prevent this disease!. And if you're worried about your high blood sugar numbers now? You can run a blood test, check your diet, and let you know if you need any changes. Obesity is the number one cause of diabetes, but how can you lose weight without putting too much stress on your cardiovascular system?