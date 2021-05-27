Story Behind the Song: Thomas Rhett, ‘Growing Up’

MORE NEWS FROM THE RHETT/AKINS FAM! They just announced, less than a week ago, that they are expecting their fourth daughter in November and now Lauren, Thomas Rhett’s wife, has another “baby” she is growing... her podcast! She started one called “Live in Love Podcast,” which comes from the title of the book she put out last year called “Live in Love” where she told the story of her life and her relationship with Thomas Rhett. This podcast seems to be very similar to that, but with a multitude of guests. Her first episode that she used to announce the launch of the podcast is all about adoption and most likely gives details on the journey that she and her family went through to adopt their daughter Willa Gray. If you’re looking for a new podcast, looking to learn more about this growing family, or looking to learn more about adoption, this may be the perfect episode for you!! We know there will be many more great episodes to follow.