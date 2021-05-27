One Year After George Floyd’s Murder, New Jersey Institute for Social Justice and ACLU-NJ Release “To Record and Protect”
NEWARK, NJ (SBN) – One year after George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice and the ACLU-NJ (the “Groups”) today released To Record and Protect, a policy brief arguing for Attorney General Grewal to establish a First Amendment Policing Policy to reaffirm the rights of community members who record police encounters.statebroadcastnews.com