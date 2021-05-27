One Year After George Floyd’s Murder, New Jersey Institute for Social Justice and ACLU-NJ Release “To Record and Protect”

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) is urging Black and Latino communities to get vaccinated in order to not become “one of the statistics.”. “Make no mistake: our fight to end the pandemic is not over. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 580,000 of our neighbors, friends, colleagues, loved ones – thousands of Americans still continue to face the life and death issues every week as a result of the pandemic,” the senator said at the grand opening of the Hope & Esperanza Community Health Center in the North Ward of Newark today.