Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

State and national parks will be busy this year. How to plan ahead

By Claire Cleveland, Colorado Public Radio
Durango Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast summer, people flooded into National and State Parks as a safe way to get out of their homes during the pandemic. But for many, getting reservations into Colorado’s most popular destinations was a challenge, if not outright impossible. “Last August, my husband and I had our 10th wedding anniversary....

www.durangoherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#State Forest State Park#Point State Park#Forest Park#National Forest Service#The National Park Service#Arapaho#Rmnp#Eldorado#State Parks#Mount Evans#Park Rules#Camping#Estes Park#Destinations#Yurts#Reservations#Popular Spots#Mid May#Rocky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
Barnesville, PATimes News

Hike planned at Tuscarora State Park

Naturalist Robin Tracey, of Tuscarora State Park in Barnesville, Schuylkill County, will lead a hike at the Swatara State Park on June 6. The trail is 8 miles long and moderate. The trail runs parallel to Swatara Creek. Participants will be hiking down to the old steel bridge and crossing...
U.S. Politicsmainepublic.org

National Parks Expect Record Attendance, Congestion This Year

The Senate’s National Parks Committee, chaired by Maine Independent Angus King, is projecting record attendance this year after a decline during the Covid-19 pandemic. The panel is also anticipating record congestion in the parks this year. Panelists told the committee they expect most national parks will see record attendance this...
Lifestylebasinnow.com

Red Fleet State Park Tops National List of Extraordinary State Parks for Solitude

Red Fleet State Park is getting some love on a national list ranking state parks based on their level of solitude. Red Fleet landed at number 2 and is the only state park in Utah to make the list which was created using data from HomeToGo of the most popular state parks in 2021. Hometogo.com shares that “in order to rank these parks, we researched 6 data points: The number of annual park visitors, the size of each park in acres, the number of activities on offer, the species diversity of plants and animals, the number of offers available nearby on HomeToGo and the average nightly price for accommodation.” They further explain that after obtaining the raw data, they assigned each data point a representative numerical value between 5 and 10, with a hypothetical "perfect score" of 40 out of 40. Red Fleet received 31.7 points while #1 Custer State Park in South Dakota received 32.5.
Utah Statekuer.org

Making Memorial Day Weekend Plans For Utah’s National And State Parks? Be Ready For Crowds

Utah’s state and national parks are gearing up for a busy Memorial Day weekend and park officials are encouraging people to make flexible plans. This weekend is the start of the peak tourism season for national parks, especially the state’s most visited: Zion. Officials are expecting to see more than 85,000 visitors from Friday through Monday, according to Amanda Rowland, a spokesperson for Zion National Park. That means this could be the busiest weekend for the park this year.
Grand Haven, MIGrand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven State Park preps for busy holiday weekend

Grand Haven State Park – and a majority of the state park campgrounds across Michigan – are at 100 percent capacity for the Memorial Day holiday. Ron Olson, chief of the Michigan Department of Natural Resource’s Parks and Recreation Division, said state park campgrounds are at 95 percent capacity for this weekend. That’s up from 92 percent capacity two years ago.
Traveldelawarepublic.org

Beaver Valley land added to First State National Historic Park

The Pennsylvania Beaver Valley tract is now part of The First State National Historic Park. Beaver Valley is made up of 254 acres of upland forest, open meadows, and wetlands, as well as a wide variety of wildlife species, some endangered. The Conservation Fund is donating it all to the...
TravelWDEF

Local State Parks & Preserves Preparing for Busy Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest weekends for parks across the U.S. Our local parks and preserves here are preparing for the crowds. “We’re having all hands on deck, it’s going to be a very busy weekend, and we’ll be out there in force,” says Steve Black, Superintendent for Little River Canyon Natural Preserve.
TravelPosted by
WJCT News

Plan For Your Great National Park Trip

With the COVID-19 pandemic apparently coming to a close, many Americans are preparing for a no-holds-barred summer filled with many activities that the coronavirus has outlawed for more than a year. Here are some tips from the National Park Service to help visitors make the most their trip. Plan Your...
Lifestylebeyondthebucketlist.co

How to Spend the Perfect Day in Pinnacles National Park

This post may contain affiliate links. This just means I may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you for helping them promote their product or service. I don’t endorse any services I don’t personally use or recommend. Let’s face it unless you’re well versed in your US...
Boston, MAcharlestownbridge.com

National Parks to Host Engagement Meeting on Navy Yard Master Plan

After a few years of planning and discussions between the National Park Service, the U.S. Navy and the Constitution Museum, a master development strategy plan will be brought to the public on June 2. National Parks of Boston Supt. Michael Creasey announced the online meeting this week, saying they are...
Ohiopyle, PAObserver-Reporter

DCNR warns of ‘overcrowding’ at state parks ahead of Memorial Day weekend

More than a dozen state parks and forests across Pennsylvania – including Ohiopyle in Fayette County – have been experiencing “extreme overcrowding” on weekends recently, with more people expected to visit over Memorial Day. The state Department of Conversation and Natural Resources issued the advisory Thursday for the 14 parks...
Travelexplorebigsky.com

National Park Service preps for busy summer

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/3/21. “Be patient with each other and with us,” read one tip from the National Park Service’s “Plan Like a Park Ranger” campaign. The campaign is intended to prepare people and employees for what NPS expects to be one of the busiest summers on record. Many popular parks, like Glacier, are requiring reservations for entry and other smaller parks still have limited services. Yellowstone in particular is educating people about traffic jams, the resident wild animals and how to deal with both.
Tennessee Statetn.gov

Tennessee State Parks Named Finalist for National Gold Medal Award

Tennessee State Parks is a finalist for the 2021 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management, according to the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA), in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). “Our state parks system is embedded in the fabric...
Jefferson County, IDPost Register

Final planning for South Fork Business Park

The South Fork Business Park was approved for final planning during the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting May 17. The business park is located at approximately 200 N. 3900 E. According to Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway, before the final approval, there needed to be some adjustments done...
Lifestylecabinradio.ca

Tuktut Nogait National Park celebrates 25 years

Communities across the Beaufort Delta are celebrating Inuvialuit Day on Saturday, marking 37 years since the signing of the Inuvialuit Final Agreement in 1984 and the establishment of the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (ISR) in the NWT. In Paulatuk, community members have a little bit extra to celebrate this year: the...
AnimalsCody Enterprise

Yellowstone National Park to begin grizzly captures again

As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the U.S. Geological Survey, in conjunction with the National Park Service, is working to inform the public that pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again about to begin within Yellowstone National Park.