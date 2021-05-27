Making hard things look easy

When I was a little girl, we had a painting in the entryway. Every day I came home from school, put my backpack on the table beneath the painting and proceed to the kitchen for a snack. I didn’t love the painting but it was familiar. It was constant, unchanging. The painting was a landscape with lavender hues of the sky. It reminded me of “my happy place.” My happy place is where we summered in the northern peninsula of Michigan. Those summer vacations were another constant in my life. We went every year from the time I was born. We even had the same campsite, in the same camper and with the same family friends for three weeks. Anyway, one day I came home from school and the painting was gone! I went into panic mode. For a moment I thought it was stolen. I called my mother (at work no less) sobbing. Since burglars rarely break into homes and only take art of little to no value we surmised that the painting wasn’t stolen but I wasn’t consoled.