In the fall of 2019, a tour by Springsteen with the E Street Band seemed all but confirmed. “I got to get the band together in the studio, which hopefully we’ll do before the year is out, and you start to make some music and we see what we have, and when we have something we look for places to play that music, and that’s how an E Street Band tour is put together,” Springsteen to USA Today at the time.