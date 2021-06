Tyson Fury thought he'd put the saga with Deontay Wilder behind him when a third fight between the two failed to materialize through the second half of 2020. On Monday, an arbitrator ruled Fury has until Sept. 15 to grant Wilder his contractually guaranteed rematch. The news coming just days after Fury said his long awaited battle with Anthony Joshua to unify the four recognized heavyweight world titles was set for Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia.