Moisture levels will begin to slowly increase across the area throughout the weekend, which will lead to slightly higher rain chances. A few isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms will be possible on Saturday, but those chances increase to around a 50/50 shot of scattered storms for the area on Sunday. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s to the lower 90s and slightly warmer on Sunday as highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.