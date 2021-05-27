The Legacy of John Daniel
Giants once roamed the earth. Toward the end of the 19th century, Inglenook was regarded as one of the world’s great wine estates—a contemporary critic called it the California equivalent of Château Margaux. The winery had been founded by Gustav Niebaum in 1879, and a decade later the wines were winning gold medals at international expositions in Paris. He was the most innovative vintner of his time, and many believe that he created Napa Valley wine as we know it today.www.naplesillustrated.com