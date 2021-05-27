Cancel
The Legacy of John Daniel

By Mark Spivak
naplesillustrated.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiants once roamed the earth. Toward the end of the 19th century, Inglenook was regarded as one of the world’s great wine estates—a contemporary critic called it the California equivalent of Château Margaux. The winery had been founded by Gustav Niebaum in 1879, and a decade later the wines were winning gold medals at international expositions in Paris. He was the most innovative vintner of his time, and many believe that he created Napa Valley wine as we know it today.

Go away with ... Gregg Daniel

“My wife and I have taken frequent road trips in order to ensure our sanity during this tumultuous time,” said actor Gregg Daniel (“True Blood,” “Insecure,” “For Life”). “In all our trips, we wore masks and maintained social distancing. There are several places heading due north we love visiting, especially the coastal communities – Ventura, Ojai, Summerland, Montecito and Santa Barbara. I find it remarkable that not more than 90 miles from Los Angeles (where we reside), you can find yourself in an entirely different atmosphere.” Daniel is one of the stars of “7th and Union,” the boxing film that recently premiered at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival. Fans may stay in touch with the actor on Twitter (https://twitter.com/RealGreggDaniel), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ActorGreggDaniel) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/officialgreggdaniel/).
