NEWS CLIPS – JUNE 2021
Greg Mabry assumes the role of General Manager at Bentley Atlanta, where he’s been an integral part of operations for the past 14 years. In his new position at the luxury car dealership, he’ll be hiring and training staff, developing merchandising strategies and creating effective marketing programs. “This promotion is an achievement that I’m proud of because it gives me the opportunity to elevate the brand within the Atlanta community, bring freshness to the store culture and set new business performance records,” says Mabry, who enjoys connecting with Bentley owners. “They are unique individuals with fascinating stories. I take pleasure in helping them treat themselves to the Bentley experience.” bentleyatlanta.com.simplybuckhead.com