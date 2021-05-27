Cancel
A Southern Rose

By Karina Antenucci
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Joseph is Nashville at its most refined. The honkey-tonk bars and plethora of historical music attractions and museums are musts on first or second visits to Nashville. Having hit the tourist checklist during previous stays in Music City, this year, I was looking for a more refined and subdued weekend away. With husband and child in tow, I found it at The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville, located in the heart of downtown’s SoBro (South of Broadway) district.

The Infatuation

Izzy Rose

Each and every time we drink in this Clinton Hill bar’s backyard, we hear someone say “huh, I had no idea this was here!” They’re not wrong. The relatively-calm back patio feels a lot more private and secluded than the sidewalk seating out front. Get something frozen or a glass of natural wine with a friend you haven’t seen in a while (or a good book). If you get hungry, know that Izzy Rose serves a couple of vegan empanadas. Also, we recommend stopping by on Tuesday nights when they usually have live music outside.
GardeningBlock Island Times

White stars and pink roses

It was, by any definition, a wash-out of a long weekend. Yes, we needed the rain, and more that is forecast for tomorrow, and it is far too early in the season to be thinking such a thing. Some of the knotweed at the edge of my yard went over in the wind driven rain, more likely an occurrence of a summer storm, when the annoying weed has been sapped of the strength.
Jackson, WYWwd.com

Lela Rose Resort 2022

Influenced by time recently spent out west in Jackson Hole, Wyo., (and of course, her Texan roots), Lela Rose’s resort collection made the case for home comforts in tandem with the return to the joys of dressing up. (In true Rose fashion, the looks are meant to enjoy with crudités and cocktails.)
Marble Hill, MOKMZU

Rose Eileen Alvreson

Rose Eileen Alverson passed away on May 26, 2021. Eileen was born December 14, 1929 to the late Edwin and Mamie Baur in Marble Hill, Missouri. The family asks that in place of flowers, donation be made to the Missouri P.E.O. Outreach Fund. Checks can be sent to Mitzi Jaskinia (Chapter President) at 4609 N.E. 102nd Court, Kansas City, Missouri 64156. A graveside service will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Lexington Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Politicscityofroseville.com

Run for the Roses

Get ready for fun! Get ready to run! Join this year’s Rosefest Run for the Roses on Saturday, June 26 beginning at 8:00 a.m. This year, the City of Roseville is hosting a 5K run. The Run for the Roses begins at the corner of County Road C and Hamline...
ReligionCapital Journal

Silver Rose prayer

In December 1531, Juan Diego, an Aztec man renewed by the Catholic faith, had a miraculous vision. It changed his life and the course of faith in the Western Hemisphere. Mary, the mother of Jesus, spoke in his Nahuatl dialect, asking him to be a messenger of God’s love for his people.
Food & Drinksgivemeastoria.com

No Way Rose

As we approach summer, the hot weather can be an awful battle to endure without a cool drink in hand. If alcohol isn’t your thing, we’ve got a plan B. Astoria may be well known for its bar scene, but did you know it’s also home to some of the most delicious and creative mocktails you can find?
PetsWNDU

2nd Chance: Bella Rose

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from Pet Refuge. They say some people wear their heart on their sleeve, but little Bella Rose wears her heart on her nose!. This petite girl enjoys being the center of attention and has an outgoing and...
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Rose Sunday returns for the Texas Rose Festival in Tyler

The 88th Anniversary of the Texas Rose Festival had a great start with the annual Rose Sunday at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden on Sunday. Texas Rose Festival President Bruce Faulkner joked “welcome to Rose Sunday, second edition” after the attempt in 2020 was canceled during the pandemic. “Our mission...
Musicobscuresound.com

Rachel Rose – “Oriole”

The touching “Oriole” is an emotive success from Rachel Rose, a Connecticut-born artist presently based in Brooklyn. “Oriole” moves with qualities that are both mourning and accepting of life’s big stages. The chorus, “it’s not a desert to the rain,” is touched lovingly with strings and the constant dreamy guitar line. Thematically, I’m reminded fondly of Prefab Sprout’s “Grief Built the Taj Mahal.” The second half of “Oriole” expands delightfully, the strings assuming more prominence approaching the three-minute mark especially, exuding a symphonic and anthemic push as the multi-layered vocal passion takes hold. “Oriole” is a moving success from the rising Rachel Rose.
Ames, IAiowapublicradio.org

Our Love Affair With Roses

On this Talk of Iowa podcast, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Lina Rodriguez Salamanca and Laura Iles about our love affair with roses, a love that is sometimes tested by diseases and pests. During the conversation, listeners learn how to prevent disease and keep slugs and flies away from their beloved beauties.
Food & Drinksvisitstaugustine.com

Dog Rose Brewing Co.

Local brewery-- brewing and serving craft pints and flights in Lincolnville. Dog Rose Brewing, a local taproom and brewery located in St. Augustine's historic Lincolnville neighborhood, offers their craft beers, lagers, pale ales, and stouts made on site. They also serve an array of wines, sodas, and light snacks. Guests...
Restaurantscityofroseville.com

Restaurant “Rose-ingo”

It’s a twist on Bingo! Visit Roseville invites the community to join the fun and play a Culinary Bingo game by supporting local restaurants. You could even win a $100 or a $300 gift card. The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone. Restaurants have been especially hard hit. Visit...
GardeningElkin Tribune

Climbing vs. rambling roses

During the height of the pandemic, because there was little else to ponder, I began wondering what the difference was between rambling and climbing roses. After all, what else is there to do during a pandemic?. Rose terminology can be rather daunting. Climbing roses and rambling roses both grow long...
Visual Artcostaricantimes.com

Black Rose – Mother of Dragons

The drawing below is the Black Rose – Mother of Dragons aka Deanna Jaxine Stinson aka Heartly Roberts. Art by the magnificent Thomas Ahearn. Black Rose has control of 3 fire breathing dragons. She can make a black rose thorny vine appear. She can make that vine capture a bad guy and constrict around his body. She can fly and she has incredible strength. Deanna is fascinated with dragons and you can see the REAL Black Rose at the pictures below.
Celebritiesbitchute.com

Rose Smith

Celebrity Ink™ is noted for treasuring a team of best tattoo artists in the Gold Coast. They can customise a design as per clientele requirements and maintain hygiene under all circumstances. Celebrity Ink™ knows tattoos are forever, and they are much more than ornamentation. Tattoos allow you to get heard, or in other words, act as a means of expressing your deepest sentiments.
Ridgefield, CThamlethub.com

Ballard Garden Rose Arbor

Young’s of Ridgefield recently donated labor and materials to renovate the rose arbor in Ballard Park’s perennial garden. “We are grateful to Young’s for their generous donation which enhances the beauty of this historic garden,” said Ridgefield Garden Club president Deb Higgins. The garden was originally designed by Elizabeth Ballard...
GardeningBowling Green Daily News

THE FOLKLORE OF PLANTS: Rose

A holy maiden of Bethlehem “blamed with wrong and slandered” was doomed to die by fire. She asked the Lord to help her. The fire was immediately quenched, the burning brands became red roses and the unlit brands white roses. Thus, the rose became the flower of martyrs. In the...