A Southern Rose

Each and every time we drink in this Clinton Hill bar’s backyard, we hear someone say “huh, I had no idea this was here!” They’re not wrong. The relatively-calm back patio feels a lot more private and secluded than the sidewalk seating out front. Get something frozen or a glass of natural wine with a friend you haven’t seen in a while (or a good book). If you get hungry, know that Izzy Rose serves a couple of vegan empanadas. Also, we recommend stopping by on Tuesday nights when they usually have live music outside.