Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

THE BEAT GOES ON

By SimplyBuckhead
simplybuckhead.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta—and Buckhead, specifically—is a music mecca. With its storied history of stars getting their start here and up-and coming talent using our neighborhood to launch their careers, it’s a great place to be, whether you’re a fan of old-school blues and jazz, country, rock or hip hop. Buckhead and the surrounding areas are also prime spots to live like a star, find teachers to engage the next generation of musicians and hear live music. Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter and entrepreneur Lecrae, who has chosen the Upper Westside to house his studio, exemplifies the allure of Atlanta. Read on, music lovers!

simplybuckhead.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lecrae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rich Music#Live Music#Atlanta#The Beat Goes On#Blues Music#Rock Stars#Rock Music#Hip Hop Stars#Jazz Music#The Upper Westside#Atlanta#Music History#Musicians#Music Lovers#Buckhead#Prime Spots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Laughlin, NVlaughlinentertainer.com

Losers’ Goes Live

Prepare for nightlife to get even hotter in Laughlin when Losers’ Lounge reopens Thursday! The famous nightclub inside Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort will celebrate its grand reopening starting at 7 p.m. May 27. “We are so enthusiastic about moving forward with this reopening because offering a fun place to go...
Tennessee StateTMZ.com

Kid Rock Hurls Homophobic Slur on Stage at Tennessee Bar

Kid Rock dropped a homophobic slur like it was nothing while rocking the mic at a bar in Tennessee, and ranting about people recording him with their phones. Seems the singer wasn't feeling the fact audience members had whipped out their iPhone cameras Saturday night when he took the stage at FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, TN. He looked directly into one phone and barked, "F**k your iPhone, yeah!"
CelebritiesHOT 97

Social Media Goes Bananas Hearing Blueface Rap ‘On Beat’

Blueface is trending and has social media going WILD!. The rapper is getting praised for rapping “on beat” on a song called “Outside” remix featuring OG Bobby Billions. The music is entirely different from Blueface’s 2018 breakout single “Thotianna.” On “Outside,” both rappers get deep and talk about their struggles.
TV Seriescinemaexpress.com

The show goes on

If you have been watching the re-run of popular Kannada serials to keep yourself entertained during the lockdown, here’s some good news. Fresh episodes of a few serials will soon be aired soon. With the mantra that the show must go on, a handful of teleserial makers are rushing to Ramoji Films City to tape new content. The film studio has become a hub for Kannada soaps with the shooting of at least half a dozen Kannada television shows happening in the location.
Musicourherald.com

Concert Goes To New Heights

This week, Trifolium bagged the most unique performance venue around. It began an idea for a livestreamed performance, but by the time the musicians who comprise Trifolium— Chloe Powell, Andy Mueller, and Justin Park—had arrived on the rooftop of the Chandler Center for the Arts, they’d already been cleared to play at Farr’s Hill on June 11. Nevertheless, the trio […]
Entertainmentwrir.org

Anything Goes

Auntie is TIRED. Y’all, yo girl is EXHAUSTED. So, we’re wingin’ it this morning. I’ve got a wicked set prepped for ya. Let’s do this… then have a nap. Your Auntie Georgie Tuesday Breakfast Blend May 25th, 2021. Posted In: Music Shows.
Music955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -The Eagles are so eager to get back on the road, they’re bumping their Hotel California tour up a month. The band just added six more dates to the tour – kicking things off August 22nd with two nights at Madison Square Garden, followed by two nights in Boston and two in Washington D.C. before resuming the rest of the tour in the fall. The show – which was delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic – will see the band perform the entire Hotel California album in full, along with a second set of Eagles classics. Tickets for the new dates go on sale June 18th and the closest dates near us are in St. Paul Minnesota.
CelebritiesSlipped Disc

BBC Music goes headless

The Editor of BBC Music Magazine has unexpectedly resigned. Normally, an editor’s departure is announced in the magazine. Here, it’s the subject of an email:. Hope all is well with you and yours. I wanted to let you all know that after 17 successful years as Editor of BBC Music...
Animalsyourclassical.org

'Clover Kitty Goes to Kittygarten'

Click the player above or YouTube video below to listen, or download the story to your own device for easy playback at any time. The first day of school can be overwhelming with new friends, new places and new experiences — especially for a special kitty named Clover. Enjoy the latest YourClassical Storytime episode, Clover Kitty Goes to Kittygarten, by Laura Purdie Salas, illustrated by Hiroe Nakata.
Brooklyn, NYbrooklynbased.com

The beat goes on at Wild Birds, a new live music venue in Crown Heights

Like other social activities best enjoyed in close proximity to other people, going to live music shows all but ground to a halt during lockdown. But the wheels are once again turning. And the best proof of this forward momentum may just be the opening of Wild Birds, a bar and music venue in Crown Heights.
Musicfyimusicnews.ca

The 2021 Juno Opening Night Awards Report

There were two major themes addressed during Friday’s 2021 Juno Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada - the effect the pandemic has had on artists and the revelations of the past week of the graves of 215 Indigenous children at a former residential school in Kamloops. The former topic...
Entertainmentdancingastronaut.com

Novel probing into Daft Punk’s ‘Discovery’ due in September

A full-length novel on Daft Punk‘s Discovery era, Daft Punk’s Discovery: The Future Unfurled, will hit shelves in September, thanks to the efforts of Ben Cardew, a music journalist of 25 years. The forthcoming text will pay homage to a groundbreaking album that shaped the music of the 21st century. Released in 2001, Discovery cemented the now-disbanded duo’s enduring brand and sound while influencing countless other artists’ approaches.
Rock Musicghostcultmag.com

CLASSIC ALBUMS REVISITED: Metallica’s Controversial Album “Load” Turns 25 Years-Old

There is almost no band in history that had a success akin to “The Black Album.” Metallica exploded the band of the same name from the underground and made Rock, Heavy Metal, and yes, even Thrash as mainstream as it was ever going to get for a hot minute. From 1991-1995 Metallica was everywhere on tour, pop radio, MTV, Antarctica, Woodstock 1994 as the headliner, and much more. They were unstoppable. They sold tons of albums when it was only CDs and cassettes. They transformed the culture of underground heavy music and themselves in the process, and you can still feel the ripples in the industry from it. Like it or not, they changed everything.
Rock Musicnewslanes.com

Led Zeppelin crowned Greatest Guitar Riff of All Time beating AC/DC, Ozzy and Deep Purple

Led Zeppelin exploded onto the scene in 1969 with their eponymous debut album. It was swiftly followed the same year by Led Zeppelin II. No need for fancy album titles (or, indeed, single releases) the London foursome let their music do the talking. From the start, the band had negociated remarkable freedom with their record label, allowing Page to take full control over the production side, as well as writing most of the music on the earlier albums, with Robert Plant on lyrics. But the guitarist is also regarded as one of the greatest musicians of all time and his artistry is being celebrated again this week.
Musicdecaturradio.com

Report: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Prepping New Album

It looks as though Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are finally prepping a followup to their 2007 Grammy Award-winning Raising Sand album. Ultimate Classic Rock posted that pedal steel guitarist Greg Leisz, revealed on the Everyone Loves Guitar podcast, “I actually just recently heard a song from the upcoming record. (Plant) is doing another record with — has done another record — with Alison Krauss and I heard a track from it the other day.”
Music95.5 FM WIFC

Live & Legendary

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. There are many people who consider the original edition of the Allman Brothers Band to be the best American Rock & Roll band of all-time. And this record shows you why. Despite a reputation as a strong live act, the first two studio albums from the group failed to generate much buzz or sales. The group had kept a constant touring schedule even when Duane Allman took some time off the road in 1970 to contribute to Eric Clapton’s Layla LP.
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Jen Ross interview: ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ music supervisor

Music supervisor Jen Ross has worked on a number of music-themed series in her career, including “Smash,” “Empire” and “Soundtrack,” but few compare to the amount of work necessary for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” The show is driven by Zoey’s ability to hear people’s “heart songs,” of which we hear at least four and as many as nine in a given episode. Ross is tasked with securing music rights to all of them under a tight network TV schedule, and it’s far from easy. “‘Zoey’s’ is a very specific beast unto itself,” says Ross in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “It’s really a constant interesting game of how do you get everything done in the time and not compromise any of the creative storyline and any of the narrative.” Watch the full webchat above.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

reDiscover Rufus Wainwright’s ‘Poses’

Life could have been so easy for Rufus Wainwright: sit back, settle into a routine turning out erudite, pop-fused albums every two or three years. Make a name for himself as a singer-songwriter with a wry outlook and a dependable style. But why do that when you can embrace ambition,...
Musicsonicperspectives.com

ATREYU Releases Music Video For ‘Baptize’ Title Track

California metallers ATREYU have released the official music video for the title track of their new album, “Baptize”. The LP was being made available last Friday, June 4 via Spinefarm Records, and you can read our review of the album here. “Baptize” marks ATREYU‘s first album since the departure of...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Splendour In The Grass goes virtual, announces Splendour XR featuring Duke Dumont, KAYTRANADA, What So Not, and more

Australia’s Splendour In The Grass will take its programming online with Splendour XR, a new and immersive virtual version of the festival coming to the Internet from July 24 – 25. An extensive array of artists will take Splendour XR’s digital stage including headliners Khalid and The Killers as well as Duke Dumont, Grammy history-maker KAYTRANADA, and What So Not. Charli XCX, CHVRCHES, Vance Joy, Of Monsters and Men, and The Avalanches have also received the Splendour XR tap.