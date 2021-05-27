Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Healing Powers

By Mickey Goodman
simplybuckhead.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a disappointing art show in Paris in the early ’80s, Atlanta-based artist John Feit returned home with an idea to use his talent to benefit others. His first endeavor was creating a gigantic mural on the children’s floor at Northside Hospital. During the process, a young patient wanted to paint, so he handed her a brush. Initially, he was distressed at the mess she was making but soon realized that she was more important than the artwork, so he created a new model that included patients and volunteers.

simplybuckhead.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Atlanta#Northside Hospital#Charity#Art Patients#Cancer Patients#Cancer Care#Patient Care#The Lovett School#A G Rhodes Nursing Home#Objects#Artwork#Individual Panels#Hospitals#People#Health Care Workers#Students#Success#Paris#Healing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Charities
Related
Politicsphennd.org

Community Healing Circle – May 27

The City’s Pathways to Reform, Transformation & reconciliation initiatives is continuing to host safe spaces for people to talk, vent, and process their emotions in communion with other residents. The City will be hosting virtual Community Healing Circles on Zoom. These Community Healing Circles are intended to help residents share...
Northfield, MNSt. Olaf College

George Floyd Fellowship: Healing Roots

Last fall the St. Olaf College Taylor Center for Equity and Inclusion announced the inaugural recipients of the George Floyd Fellowship for Social Change. Throughout this academic year, each of these four students — Isaac Coutier ’22, Tashonna Douglas ’21, Dezzy Newell ’22, and Joshua Wyatt ’21 — developed a project focused on advancing racial justice, social justice, and equity. As their fellowship wraps up, they are each sharing in their own words what inspired their project and the impact they hope it has had.
MusicThrive Global

The Healing Power of Music: Dr. Orloff’s 12 Musical Picks for Empaths

Here are my top music recommendations to soothe and heal you. Empathic people love music. It is a balm for their sensitive soul. Listening to it, playing it, admiring it. Music can wash over and nurture you. It can elevate your spirit. I am excited to share my favorites with you, and hope you enjoy my picks and that they enhance your peace of mind.
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

Arthur Saginian | Diversity and the Healing of Wounds

In just the last two weeks I have read opinion pieces in The Signal that speak of the duplicity and hypocrisy of both the left and the right as well as the elusiveness, and perhaps the impossibility, of real justice. I have read of how political leaders and the media...
Battle Ground, WAthereflector.com

BG grief memorial seeks to heal

The installation has a dedicated Facebook page at facebook.com/WindPhone.BattleGround.WA. One Battle Ground woman’s grief has manifested into a tribute that will now provide others dealing with loss a chance to talk it out. On May 16, neighbors and volunteers gathered at Merlinda Sain’s house to commemorate the recent completion of...
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Fact: The Healing Power of Staring Into Your Physician’s Eyes

In the 18th century, Franz Friedrich Anton Mesmer introduced the healing power of animal magnetism to Europe. In the 18th century, Franz Friedrich Anton Mesmer introduced the healing power of animal magnetism to Europe. Although it began as a treatment using magnetic plates that were placed on top of patients’ bodies, it gradually became the practitioner’s hands alone used to heal.
Seattle, WAseattlefoundation.org

Casa Surya Healings

Empowering the Latinx community through cultural and ancestral healing. By: Aileen Balahadia, N2N Program Consultant and Elaine Chu, Senior Philanthropic Advisor. Xochitl Garcia knows firsthand the impact that stress and illness have on health and wellbeing, especially for members of her Latinx community. Years ago, Xochitl, whose name comes from the Aztec word for “flower,” found herself searching for practices that combined her cultural and Indigenous history with the more traditional care she was receiving. She began researching and learning about holistic tools such as reiki, sweat lodges, and ancestral ceremonies such as singing circles (Canto y Palabra) and herbalism. Her newfound knowledge and mental health counseling background helped her build Casa Surya Healings so these practices could be uplifted and shared broadly.
Lifestyleobserver-me.com

As a veteran, I appreciate the healing power of nature

As I transitioned out of uniform after 28 years in the tactical and special forces communities, I came to rely on the peace and the power of the great outdoors. Like many veterans before me, when at home in Maine I often worked out my toughest problems on the trail or summiting one of Maine’s famous peaks. Now, as our country transitions away from a disruptive lack of leadership and struggles to fully recover from the pandemic, perhaps it’s time that we all look to nature to help us recover, reconnect and re-engage with our communities.
Advocacygivesendgo.com

Victory and Healing for Brenda

All of us that know and love Brenda can attest to her amazing sense of humor and generosity of spirit. She has been a therapist for 20 years dedicating her career and education to serving others including trauma victims, people grieving and going through hard life transitions. Over the years she has committed her free time to volunteer work and has always been a generous supporter of charitable and justice causes. But if you know Brenda you know she is an amazing friend. She will always have your back and is honest, loyal and hilarious. You never know if you're going to get a text cheering you on or a tik tok of her cat acting hilarious to make you smile.
Gilroy, CAGilroy Dispatch

Letter: Healing together

Another mass shooting. Another group of individuals and families trying to come to terms with an incomprehensible grief. And while this tragedy did not happen within our small community of Gilroy, it took place in our larger community that we call home. I am currently on vacation in the land...
Indianapolis, INwmar2news

Laughter heals the body and soul

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – There are very few phrases more gut wrenching than ‘You have cancer.’ The fear of the unknown can leave you reeling. What treatment will I need? Will I have side effects? Will I survive? Mental health experts say for some, finding humor during a health crisis is one important way to cope.
New York City, NYPosted by
POZ

Sharing My Experience, Strength and Hope

In 2003, I had a terrible cough deep down in my chest. I thought it was bronchitis, so I stopped smoking. I was tested for pneumonia but was told the chest X-ray was negative. I was given antibiotics and sent home. On my 40th birthday, I got up, and my family sang “Happy Birthday” and gave me a cake, and then I went back to bed. A few days later, I was in the hospital, diagnosed with pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP). I was asked if I wanted to take an HIV test. Later, a doctor’s assistant came in to check my vitals and stopped at the door and turned around to say, “By the way, your test came back positive” and then left me all alone! I was devastated!
YogaThrive Global

Spirituality for Health and Healing

When I work with clients or teach The Anxiety Release Method, I include the ‘4 levels of health’:. I believe that without all 4 components in balance, healing of any kind will be a temporary fix rather that a long-term resolution. Spirituality is a buzz word that can often get...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Healing Hotels Offers Healing Certification

As the world starts to get back to a new normal in the wake of Covid-19, healing is in high demand. With borders opening and travel resuming, people want to feel secure that hotels not only adhere to the strictest safety measures, but can also credibly cater to the growing need for a healing experience to help them recover from the trauma of living for more than a year in a Covid-battered world.
Musicmetafilter.com

Advice and Healing

Music as like you'd hear while getting healed and getting advice. I used Animalese samples from Animal Crossing for the dialogue. Then, I grabbed some bits from a Jorge Luis Borges lecture to hype up the break!
Clark County, NVKTNV

Hope, Help and Healing Our Kids

The 13 Connects Hope, Help and Healing our Kids campaign aims to educate parents and adults about the emotional toll the pandemic has taken on our kids this past year. From behavioral health issues to substance abuse issues to the most up to date information on youth vaccinations – we are here to assess the damage from a year in lockdown and map the road to recovery.
Mental HealthEmerald Media

Healing through art therapy with Grace Fletcher

Art therapy is more than a creative process — it explores the mind through a nonverbal approach. Licensed art therapist Grace Fletcher says many people “struggle to communicate their emotions with words.” Fletcher welcomes children and adults of all ages to work with her in a safe environment and express themselves without feeling judged. Clients may mold clay to convey an action or sketch to revisit a memory.
ReligionPastors.com

God Wants to Heal Your Wounds

We all have hidden wounds. Pastor, that includes you. Maybe it’s from your childhood, a painful event that you’re still dealing with years later. Maybe it’s someone who has hurt you in ministry through unfair criticism or attacks on your family. And these memories haunt your ministry. You’ve tried everything...
Mental HealthBBC

Flower tattoos heal self-harm scars

Since last year, she has tattooed around 60 women with her signature flowers. One of them is 27-year-old Seunghi. If you are feeling emotionally distressed, support is available in the UK at: www.bbc.co.uk/actionline. In South Korea, support can be found at: www.129.go.kr/1393 and www.lifeline.or.kr. Internationally, there is support at: www.befrienders.org.