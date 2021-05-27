Healing Powers

All of us that know and love Brenda can attest to her amazing sense of humor and generosity of spirit. She has been a therapist for 20 years dedicating her career and education to serving others including trauma victims, people grieving and going through hard life transitions. Over the years she has committed her free time to volunteer work and has always been a generous supporter of charitable and justice causes. But if you know Brenda you know she is an amazing friend. She will always have your back and is honest, loyal and hilarious. You never know if you're going to get a text cheering you on or a tik tok of her cat acting hilarious to make you smile.