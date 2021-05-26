Cancel
Computers

The Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PS4 is $30 OFF on Amazon US!

By Even Federowicz
gfinityesports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffering fast storage for your PC or console at a reduced price!. If your PS4 or PS5 runs out of space, then the Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PS4 may be an ideal upgrade!. The price has been reduced by $30, dropping the price from $109.99to $79.99. You can head...

www.gfinityesports.com
Technology
Computers
Amazon
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Video GamesGamespot

Biomutant For PS4 Gets Launch Discount At Amazon

Biomutant officially released yesterday, May 25, and though there were other ways to get the game discounted prior to launch, PlayStation players can still save some money via an Amazon sale. The game is currently available for $50, and it's going to be receiving a full native PS5 version upgrade in the future. The current version is fully playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility.
Cell Phonesinvesting.com

Coinbase Wallet adds Chrome browser extension

Digital currency exchange Coinbase has announced a new browser extension for its native wallet, enabling users to more easily connect to decentralized applications and decentralized finance directly on their desktop. The Coinbase Wallet browser extension is now available on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chrome, the company announced Monday. Coinbase Wallet lead Sid...
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM is missing or corrupt

Some Windows may encounter an error where they can not start Windows because an important system file is missing or corrupted. This is the error message you may see:. Windows could not start because the following file is missing or corrupt:. \Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM. Windows failed to load because the system registry...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Cybershoes For Oculus Quest Now Available On Amazon US

The Cybershoes for Oculus Quest are now available to purchase on Amazon in the United States after running successful Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns, alongside announcements of increased game integration from Quest developers. The Cybershoes will be available to purchase on Amazon US for $349, with compatibility with the original Oculus...
Video Gamesbaltimorenews.net

TV vs Monitor for PS4 Pro Gaming

Are you a PS4 Pro user? Well, the PlayStation 4 Pro is the most affordable gaming console on which you can play all your favorite games while receiving an awesome and optimal performance. The PS4 console is quite famous for games like Marvel Spiderman, God of War, etc. And due...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best LEGO Games on PS4

Here at GameSpew, there’s one thing we love almost as much as video games: LEGO. Luckily for us, the two things cross over quite often; there’s a massive range of LEGO video games available – and they keep on coming. LEGO games have been around since the 90s. The first was LEGO Fun to Build that released on the SEGA Pico (look it up) way back in 1995. A couple of years later, LEGO Creator released on PC in 1997, and since then LEGO games have been releasing regularly, keeping us building and smashing blocks on our PCs and consoles.
Video Gamesnewsnetnebraska.org

Here are the new PS4 games added to the catalog – Nerd4.life

Sony PlayStation announced the games that will be available to all subscribers Playstation now Starting at 1 June 2021. PS will now be able to count on seven matches PS4 and PS5 (Via backward compatibility) which can be made via broadcast (also on PC) or downloaded to console. Starting tomorrow,...
Cell Phonesdoctorofcredit.com

Amazon App: Get Up To $40 Off

Direct link to offers: $20 offer (unsure on link) | $40 offer (our affiliate link) Sign in to the Amazon app for the first time and make a purchase and get $20 off your next qualifying $40 order. You can receive a second $20 off by making a purchase in the app for the second time.
Computersknowtechie.com

Review: Sabrent Rocket Q 2TB SSD

If you’re looking for the best gaming performance from your devices, you probably already know you should be shopping for NVMe drives. They’re not only faster than SATA drives, they’re also smaller. The thing is, not every computer or device can use them, as they need a specialized port. We...
Computerstheappletech.net

Get This Highly Rated Aluminum MacBook Stand For Your Work Desk At $19

The Nulaxy C3 Aluminum Laptop Stand is now available on Amazon for $18.69. The price has dropped from $24 per unit, which fetched over $30 for most of last year, to $22 per unit, which is now at an all-time low. Also great for Mac users of all kinds, DJs, Chromebook owners, and more, it has Space Gray-like colorway and features that will be featured in our gift guides in 2020. With clean minimal design, made from “premium 5mm aluminum alloy” and 33-pound weight capacity, and support for all laptops from 10- to 16-inches, the lightweight machine is highly functional. It adds an extra 7 inches of the desktop to your device, helping to prevent overheating while also providing a more comfortable overall experience. For easy storage and transportation, this one collapses into three pieces. Has received 4 stars or more over 18,000 customer reviews on Amazon.
Electronicsstoragereview.com

Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub Review

The Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub is an external storage device meant to add a substantial amount of space for your games and other software. This hefty external drive also allows users to create (or add to) a colorful atmosphere with its customizable RGB LED lighting that runs along the front of the drive, which is often an important aesthetic feature for this demographic. The FireCuda Gaming Hub comes in capacities of 8TB and 16TB.
Computershow2shout.com

How to install Blueman on Linux Mint or Ubuntu 20.04

Blueman is an alternative Bluetooth manager to system default that relies on GTK and can be expanded using plugins. In addition to “normal” data transmission (sending / receiving/searching) using OBEX, Blueman also features “Dial-up Networking” (DUN) or Personal Area Networking (PAN). Furthermore, Blueman can be used as an interface for input and output devices such as a Bluetooth keyboard, mouse, or headset.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

ASUS RT-AX86U AX570 WiFi 6 Gaming Router with NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Every gamer knows the importance of investing in reliable networking gear. The ASUS RT-AX86U AX570 WiFi 6 Gaming Router is designed for gamers that need a fast, smooth internet connection. It delivers speeds up to 5700Mbps and offers coverage up to 2500 sqft. It can handle over 35 connections. More...