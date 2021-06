I love to grill in the summer. It keeps my house cool, and I love the flavor of smoky grilled food. My marinated flank steak is one of my favorites. It is tender and full of flavor. The marinade has a bunch of ingredients, but they all combine into a savory and tasty sauce. Make sure you give the steak plenty of time to chill and soak up all that delicious marinade before grilling. I like to save a little to brush on the steak just before serving. This dish is a special treat, and yet it’s easy to make, so break out the grill and enjoy.