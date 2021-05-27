NO BONES ABOUT IT

"If you have a dog that loves to play you will want to make this Easy Dog Bone Toy today. Just take an old pair of jeans you were going to throw out anyways and make a toy for your fur baby. This is a simple sewing project that anyone can make. Plus this makes a great gift for friends when they have a new fur baby in their household. I was surprised how much my dog loves his new toy and how much he plays with the dog bone toy we made him. I hope your dog loves this jean dog bone as much as mine does! "