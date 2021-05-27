NO BONES ABOUT IT
Westside’s Bone Garden Cantina: the ultimate soul food!. Diners walking up the short flight of steps into the Westside’s Lumberyard Lofts will find it hard to miss the intoxicating aromas of steaming masa, simmering mole and fried yuca that waft through the air and draw them toward the psychedelic dream that is Bone Garden Cantina. Inside this foodie haven, it’s wall-to-wall Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) paraphernalia. Life-size calacas (skeletons) on motorbikes and guitar-strumming mariachi smile from ear to ear. A skull the size of a Mini Cooper overlooks the bar, almost obscuring the neon “Live Nudes” sign. It’s easy to see why crowds line up around the patio most nights. But as weird and wonderful as the decor is, the food is undoubtedly the main attraction.simplybuckhead.com