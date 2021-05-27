Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

NO BONES ABOUT IT

By Rebecca Cha
simplybuckhead.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestside’s Bone Garden Cantina: the ultimate soul food!. Diners walking up the short flight of steps into the Westside’s Lumberyard Lofts will find it hard to miss the intoxicating aromas of steaming masa, simmering mole and fried yuca that waft through the air and draw them toward the psychedelic dream that is Bone Garden Cantina. Inside this foodie haven, it’s wall-to-wall Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) paraphernalia. Life-size calacas (skeletons) on motorbikes and guitar-strumming mariachi smile from ear to ear. A skull the size of a Mini Cooper overlooks the bar, almost obscuring the neon “Live Nudes” sign. It’s easy to see why crowds line up around the patio most nights. But as weird and wonderful as the decor is, the food is undoubtedly the main attraction.

simplybuckhead.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Good Food#Soul Food#Calories#Food Drink#Goat Cheese#De La Soul#Day Of The Dead#Grilled Cheese#Westside#Bone Garden Cantina#Lumberyard Lofts#Bone Garden#Chile De Arbol Salsas#Guajillo#Adobo#Bones#Bone Garden Salad#Bone Garden Status#Skeletons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Milk
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsgopride.com

Smokey Bones hits the spot

Smokey Bones has found a new home at Kitchen United Mix. The restaurant group of Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill is also part of The Wing Experience and The Burger Experience all under the same roof. This allows patrons to sample all kinds of food at the same time.
Petsfavecrafts.com

Easy Dog Bone Toy

"If you have a dog that loves to play you will want to make this Easy Dog Bone Toy today. Just take an old pair of jeans you were going to throw out anyways and make a toy for your fur baby. This is a simple sewing project that anyone can make. Plus this makes a great gift for friends when they have a new fur baby in their household. I was surprised how much my dog loves his new toy and how much he plays with the dog bone toy we made him. I hope your dog loves this jean dog bone as much as mine does! "
Recipesthethreetomatoes.com

Blue Foods From Soup to Nuts

June is busting out all over with blue skies and soon to be brides, all good reasons to start entertaining again outside or otherwise. From a lunch or afternoon tea it is very easy to incorporate something blue into a table-scape or menu. Blue flowers of hydrangea, delphinium and pansies...
Food & DrinksSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cannoli Ice Cream

Some popular flavors of ice cream include bits of crunch, which add another flavor dimension and textural interest, such as nuts and toffee, says Ralph Kopelman, owner of Cranford Vanilla Bean Creamery, a popular New Jersey ice cream parlor. In this recipe for cannoli ice cream, Kopelman uses ricotta cheese...
Recipespalatablepastime.com

Peach Tea Brined Chicken Wings

Peach Tea Brined Chicken Wings produces juicy grilled wing sections coated in a sweet and tangy peach tea glaze. Peach Tea Brined Chicken Wings is my recipe of the day with the blogging group From Our Dinner Table. Each week the bloggers in the group can choose to post a recipe on a chosen topic.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Everything You Should Know About T-Bone Steak

Perhaps one of the most recognizable beef cuts, any resident of Sesame Street could cheerfully explain where T-bone steaks get their name. According to Food Network, that eponymous bone in a T-bone steak joins two other cuts of meat: a tenderloin and a New York strip. The New York strip is taken from the longissimus dorsi muscle, while the tenderloin is from the psoas major (via Smoked BBQ Source).
RecipesToledo Blade

Dinner for One: Strawberries and Rosé French Toast

Strawberry season brings visions of shortcake, pie, ice cream, and other luscious sweet treats. But a hint of balsamic vinegar and a small splash of summery rosé complement those berries to perfection in a sweet-tart topping for beautifully golden french toast, too. You can call this brunch. You can call...
Recipespalatablepastime.com

Mangonada (Mexican Mango Sorbet Smoothie)

Mangonada is a Mexican dessert drink made with mango sorbet and fruit, tangy chamoy sauce, tajin, lime juice and tamarind candy straws. Mangonada is my recipe of the day with the blogging group Sunday Funday. Each week bloggers in the group get together to post a recipe on a chosen topic. This week we are looking at recipes that use mango.
Recipessavewithjamies.com

Chocolate Tiramisu Eclairs (Fusion Kitchen Recipe)

When a traditional French dessert meets an Italian treat, yumminess ensues. This is a delicious dessert perfect for everyone who likes pastry, cream, and chocolate combination. Enjoy these good looking and tasty tiramisu eclairs!. Ingredients:. For the Choux pastry:. 1 cup water. ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted margarine, cut into...
San Francisco, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Recipe: Chef Ryan Scott’s Cornflake-Crusted Fried Chicken Sandwiches

He’s a “Top Chef” alum and fixture on national television, but San Anselmo’s Ryan Scott is like any other Bay Area dad who needs to get dinner on the table in a timely manner. And these chicken sandwiches — marinated in pickle juice, rolled in cornflakes, then baked until crispy — satisfy everyone from 3-year-old Olive to Scott’s chef buddies. Clients of his San Francisco boutique catering company, Ryan Scott 2Go Catering, request it as mini sammies, next to foie gras and quail.
Shoppingbookriot.com

Grishaverse Goodies for SHADOW AND BONE Fans

Whether you are a new fan introduced to the Grishaverse with the Netflix show or are someone who’s been rereading Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows for years, there are lots of ways to display your love with these Grishaverse goodies! One of the strengths of these two series is the balance of action, romance, humor, and…well, crushing emotional moments. There are items in this list to showcase each of those tones!
Rice, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Sticky Ginger Rice Bowls with Pickled Veg and Mango

You’re going to fall in LOVE with these Sticky Ginger Rice Bowls! It’s a sweet-meets-spicy sauce situation, flavorful meatballs, pickled veg, and mango on top. The perfect (vegan) summery meal!. This recipe is sponsored by ALDI. Let me tell you about something that I capital L-O-V-E love to eat. It’s...
Food & DrinksSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cookie Monster Ice Cream

This ice cream recipe full of cookies can be as complicated or as simple as you want, says Ralph Kopelman, owner of Cranford Vanilla Bean Creamery in Cranford, New Jersey. You can bake your own cookies to mix in or buy them at the store. Chocolate chip cookies would be a cinch to make at home, but nothing beats classic Oreo cookies.
Recipesthecountrycook.net

TERIYAKI CHICKEN SKEWERS

These Teriyaki Chicken Skewers are deliciously seasoned cuts of chicken that are grilled to perfection! Easy to prepare and fast to cook!. These Teriyaki Chicken Skewers have become one of our grilling favorites. Skewers are always a fun handheld food. With this recipe I went with a classic teriyaki chicken flavor that has and enhanced flavor from grilling. It is such an easy recipe that we have started making it a lot! If you are wanting a fun, easy grilling recipe that everyone will love then you need to make these Teriyaki Chicken Skewers.
Recipesdiscoverourcoast.com

Recipe: Enchiladas and 'goop'

I am always being teased by my significant other about my bachelor days in England when I made meals from leftover ingredients that may not be traditionally grouped together. That was 40 years ago but I am still doing it. My enchilada “recipe” is quite simple and is made almost...
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

Smokey Bones' Virtual brand to Introduce Whole Wings

Smokey Bones and its virtual brand The Wing Experience will introduce new Whole Wings to their menus on Monday, May 24. The new, premium bone-in product consists of a drumstick, flat and wingtip, making them larger than the typical bone-in wing order of drumsticks and flats but with the same amount of meat.
Olney, MTFlathead Beacon

More Bones or the Pooch Gets It

7:14 a.m. Someone shot at a house. 7:55 a.m. A man refused to leave a pavilion. 9:38 a.m. A “sporty” car smelled like weed. 10:19 a.m. A chocolate lab has been barking for three days. 10:21 a.m. Someone was accused of driving into a building on purpose. 10:27 a.m. A...
Recipeslifeonwesterlycreek.com

Green Chili Cornbread with Whipped Honey Butter

This green chili cornbread recipe builds upon a classic cornbread recipe and adds a southwest flair. Then, by whipping honey and butter together, this cornbread is out of this world! I am seriously not exaggerating. This green chili cornbread is show-stopping, slap your momma, good!. Buying Green Chili’s. Buying green...
Recipesgreekcitytimes.com

Watermelon Feta Margarita Recipe

This extremely refreshing watermelon margarita is the perfect drink for this summer!. Iced feta on the rim adds that extra salty twist to this unforgettable mix. 1 teaspoon sugar (optional) 1 small cube of feta cheese, frozen. a fine grater/zester for the feta cheese. Method to make a Watermelon Feta...