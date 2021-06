Hailing from the halls of Congress to the red carpets of Hollywood and Manhattan, Brandon Tabassi sure has had a long journey to the real estate industry in New England and the Northeast; but it is no surprise he has continued building success. As the only son of two very successful immigrant parents—his mom, Mehr, is a lifelong real estate broker—Tabassi graduated from the University of Southern California’s prestigious business school, where he studied entrepreneurship on a presidential scholarship.