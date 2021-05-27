Laundry Room Love
Laundry may not be fun, but the space you do it in can be. Tucked away from the main living space, the laundry room offers the opportunity to take design risks you may not be willing to embark on in your living room or kitchen, says Danielle Stanley, design coordinator at Renew Properties. Stanley works with clients across Buckhead and North Atlanta on custom home builds and large-scale renovations, many that include statement making laundry rooms. Below she shares her tips on adding style to an often forgotten-about space.simplybuckhead.com