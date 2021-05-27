GOLDEN GIRL
From model to entrepreneur, “Real Housewives” star Cynthia Bailey continues to shine!. The greatest lesson Cynthia Bailey has learned from her 11 seasons on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” is that it’s good to get out of your comfort zone in order to evolve. “I never thought I could do drama-based reality TV or was right for it. It’s been over a decade now, and I basically ended up on this show because I decided to take this leap of faith,” says Bailey, who began filming season 14 in May.simplybuckhead.com