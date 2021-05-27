SHADES OF LECRAE
MULTI-TALENTED MUSICIAN’S CAREER HITS ALL THE HIGH NOTES. I don’t do the most, but I do a lot,” Lecrae raps in his viral 2018 hit, “Coming In Hot,” with Andy Mineo, a tune that’s been used in social media posts by stars from Will Smith to Kim Kardashian. Though it’s not meant to be ironic, a lot is a colossal understatement: He’s a Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, entrepreneur, author, philanthropist, husband, father and a vocal Christian.simplybuckhead.com