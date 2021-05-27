SHADES OF LECRAE

The local premiere of "A Bench In The Shade" by Ron Clark, a romantic comedy, is at 7:30 p.m. May 28. It runs through June 5 at Daytona Playhouse. "A Bench in the Shade" is about Annie and Paul, who were engaged many years ago and now reside at the same retirement home. Annie is intrigued by the arrival of Italian actor Roberto (Fortunato Seveninni). The pending closing of the retirement home makes the new romance problematic. Annie is played by long time resident and well known local actress Sue Pope. Robert Siegal, another well known local actor of Palm Coast, plays Paul. Directed by Gary Norris, the show offers a perceptive view of aging and companionship that will touch the hearts of young and old.