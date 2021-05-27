Cancel
Advocacy

ONE Global Activists on why education matters

By ONE Champions
ONE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs someone who is from a family of teachers I have always been interested in education, and have been appreciative of the opportunities and learning resources that I’ve had access to. When I was 18, I spent a year volunteering as a teacher in eSwatini, which opened my eyes to the wide global disparities in access to education. Seeing the impact of barriers to education on not just an individual child’s life but also on the whole country’s economic growth motivated me to become an activist with the ONE Campaign and to study International Development at University.

