New Orleans, LA

RIVER ROYALTY

By Jennifer Bradley Franklin
 11 days ago

Explore the Mighty Mississippi aboard the luxurious American Countess passenger steamboat. I don't know about you, but my sense of wonder has completely shifted over the last year. I used to crave far-flung trips and the discovery of cultures abroad, but so many months spent closer to home have heightened my appreciation for regional exploration. I discovered plenty to love aboard the American Queen Steamboat Company's newest ship, American Countess, as I traveled on its maiden voyage from New Orleans to Natchez, Mississippi.

Louisiana State
Only In Louisiana
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There's a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don't forget your camera, because you're not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana State
MySanAntonio

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said in a Facebook post Monday that south Lake Charles got the heaviest...
Louisiana State
Only In Louisiana
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana's Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there's one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you'll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let's check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana's Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana State
bossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, "This is fun! I am going to build one." The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
New Orleans, LA
waterwaysjournal.net

Rising River Brings Restrictions

Daytime temperatures in south Louisiana are inching up toward typical summertime highs, and so too are water levels on the Lower Mississippi River and connected waterways. As of May 13, the Mississippi River at the Carrollton Gage in New Orleans was at about 11.5 feet and forecast to continue rising for about a week. When the Carrollton Gage rises above 11 feet, the New Orleans Engineer District initiates its Phase I flood fight, which involves weekly levee inspections within the district's area of responsibility and construction restrictions within 1,500 feet of levees. The river in New Orleans was not forecast to come close to the 15-foot threshold that triggers Phase II flood fight measures.
Louisiana State
kalb.com

LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard released for May 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its May 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. "Stimulus funding continues to bolster central Louisiana's economy," said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. "Consumer spending accelerated throughout Cenla in March," continued...
Louisiana State
kadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana's Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

More rain on the way for New Orleans, Baton Rouge: Up to 5 inches possible

Is in the forecast this week for south Louisiana, with up to five inches possible in some places, forecasters said Monday. The main threat for heavy rainfall is Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. The greatest risk is near and south of Interstate 10 from New Orleans to the west.
New Orleans, LA
themusicuniverse.com

Dashboard Confessional announces fall unplugged tour

Dashboard Confessional has announced a US unplugged tour this fall, their first since cancelling the remainder of last year's sold out, DC20 20th anniversary celebration tour around the release of their first-ever career-spanning compilation, The Best Ones Of The Best Ones. Beginning September 8th in New Orleans, LA, and ending November 5th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN — a makeup show of the DC20 grand finale — the tour will feature singer/guitarist Chris Carrabba alongside a stripped-down backing band that includes Dashboard's longtime guitarist Armon Jay, with Abby Kelly and Dane Poppin (fans will recognize the lineup from Dashboard's Lonely Hearts & Lovers Valentine's Day stream). Before hitting the road for the eight week run, Dashboard Confessional's full band line-up of Carrabba, Jay, Scott Schoenbeck, and Chris Kamrada will perform at both the Alaska State Fair and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

See which Baton Rouge casino was the state's biggest winner in April

The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge brought in nearly $26.4 million during April, a 13.4% increase over what the properties bought in during March. Statewide, the 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah's land-based casino and four racinos brought in $235.8 million during April, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That's a 4.8% increase over the $225.1 million gambling properties generated during March.
New Orleans, LA
KEDM

Will The Gulf Coast Amtrak Line Ever Leave The Station?

Amtrak wants to restore a love of trains along the Gulf Coast and has plans for a line that would go back and forth between New Orleans and Mobile, Ala. twice a day. Supporters say this will be an economic shot in the arm, especially for the Mississippi towns along the way.
New Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com

What Stagger Lee Brought to Lundi Gras

According to the legend, "the night was clear, and the moon was yellow, and the leaves came tumbling down." At this point Lloyd Price, a native of Kenner who was one of the top rhythm and blues performers of the '70s would wail that, "I was standing on the corner when I heard my bulldog bark. He was looking at the two men who were gambling in the dark." Price's song would then reveal the defining moment of the dice match he witnessed. "It was Stagger Lee and Billy, two men who gambled late. Stagger Lee threw seven, Billy swore that he threw eight."
Louisiana State
Daily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn't sure of the final...
Louisiana State
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Louisiana State
naturalgasintel.com

Fieldwood Energy Contractor Killed Offshore Louisiana

Fieldwood Energy LLC confirmed Monday that one person was fatally injured on Saturday (May 15) at the Eugene Island 158 No. 14 facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The unmanned platform is 50 miles south of Marsh Island, LA. The unidentified contractor was involved in a "nonemergency casing pressure...
Louisiana State
US News and World Report

Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer Has Died at 77

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Buddy Roemer, a Harvard-educated reform-minded politician whose one tumultuous term as Louisana's governor was marked by bruising political battles over taxes, budgets and abortion, died Monday at age 77. His son, Chas Roemer, said the former governor died peacefully at his home in Baton Rouge after...
New Orleans, LA
nolaweekend.com

Audubon announces Cool Zoo and Lazy River opening date for 2021 season

Audubon Zoo's popular water attractions, Cool Zoo and Gator Run lazy river, will reopen on June 16 for the 2021 season, Audubon Nature Institute announced in a release. This marks the first time Cool Zoo will reopen after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. This year, the attractions will open on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule until Aug. 7, after which the water park will return to a weekends-only schedule. The water park is scheduled to close for the 2021 season on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
New Orleans, LA
bizneworleans.com

Canadian Government to Pay for Mural in Downtown N.O.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced that the Canadian government will pay for a large public mural in downtown New Orleans that will address the two places' shared history, including the French language, music, food and culture. "The relationship between the City of New Orleans and Canada...