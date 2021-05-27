RIVER ROYALTY
Explore the Mighty Mississippi aboard the luxurious American Countess passenger steamboat. I don’t know about you, but my sense of wonder has completely shifted over the last year. I used to crave far-flung trips and the discovery of cultures abroad, but so many months spent closer to home have heightened my appreciation for regional exploration. I discovered plenty to love aboard the American Queen Steamboat Company’s newest ship, American Countess, as I traveled on its maiden voyage from New Orleans to Natchez, Mississippi.simplybuckhead.com