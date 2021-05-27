Better With Age
TWO ATLANTA-BASED ANIMAL EXPERTS SHARE TOP TIPS FOR TAKING CARE OF YOUR SENIOR PET. Much like kids, it can feel like our pets grow up way too fast. And when your furbaby is officially eligible for the senior discount (roughly 7 years old for dogs and 11 years old for cats), it’s time to switch up their self-care routines. Here, cat specialist Dr. Alison Bradbury at Sandy Springs-based The Cat Doctor and dog expert Dr. Duffy Jones, owner and founder of Peachtree Hills Animal Hospital, provide their professional opinions on how to care for your aging pets at home.simplybuckhead.com