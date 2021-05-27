Better With Age

This pandemic has been difficult for everyone. Throughout the past year and a half, we have been collectively grieving for lost loved ones as well as loss of independence, freedom, and sense of structure and predictability. For many of us — especially older adults who live alone or in facilities — this has brought loneliness, anxiety and deep feelings of isolation. While spending time at home with empty calendars we have all had a chance to look deeper at our lives and see how we have been living. We have examined how much time we are devoting to those we love and the things we love. So, what are we doing today, to live our best, most authentic and meaningful lives?