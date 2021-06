WHITMAN COUNTY- 32-year-old Mathew A. Pilkington of Clarkston was arrested Sunday after he was found in a car with a woman that he allegedly assaulted and kidnapped. The Whitman County Sheriff's Office says that around 11:30am on Sunday, Deputies were called to private property near Wawawai County Park for a trespassing complaint. The property owner told them that he had found a vehicle on his property with a man and woman passed out inside.