Sweet Dreams

If I had a dollar for every time a client has asked me to make their home look like a page out of a decorating magazine, I'd be a very lucky man. In fact, most designers would confess an earnest desire that every project could turn out so. On the other hand, few of us, myself included, can live on a magazine set. While it is nice to walk through a home that is organized and has each item or furnishing is well placed and thought out, a home is a place for living. As such, items in a room, including furniture will tend to move and adjust as needed for the ultimate luxury ... comfort. More so, I encourage that rooms change at least once every couple of months.