CAMPING WITH KIDS

Is your kid one of those that actually wishes they were able to continue learning and reading and writing all summer? This Boise Camp may be for them!. The Cabin describes themselves as "a literary arts nonprofit organization in Boise, Idaho. We forge community through the voices of all readers, writers, and learners. Our workshops, readings, lectures, camps, and other literary programs provoke creativity and experimentation, foster literary excellence, and inspire a love of reading and writing in children and adults alike across the Treasure Valley and beyond." Camps are back for 2021 and this summer they have summer writing camps for kids, "A wide variety of half-day summer camps, led by local writers, designed to challenge, encourage, and inspire a love for the craft. Choose from camp themes like sci-fi, screenplay writing, and more."