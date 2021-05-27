Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

WILL THE STARS ALIGN?

By SimplyBuckhead
simplybuckhead.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEET SOME ATLANTA MUSICIANS WHO COULD BE THE NEXT BIG DEAL. When Justin Bieber walked into Jan Smith Studios in 2008 for basic vocal and artist development, he was a “fun kid with a natural talent, but he had never been in a studio,” says Smith. Usher, who worked with Smith and dubbed her “Mama Jan,” brought Bieber in after seeing him on YouTube. Smith lined Bieber up against a door frame and measured him. Every time he came back, out came the pencil, and she marked his growth.

simplybuckhead.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Leah Culver
Person
Austin Mahone
Person
Musiq Soulchild
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Stars Align#Electronic Music#Electronic Dance Music#Musical Artists#Creative Artists#Rock Music#Contemporary Dance#Jan Smith Studios#Atlantan Grace Asbury#Vivid Ip#A Lex#The House Of Blues#Celtic#Sperry#Apple Music#Google Play#Soundcloud#Tpain#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
Related
Music1005freshradio.ca

Justin Bieber Shares All-Star ‘Peaches’ Remix Featuring Ludacris, Usher & Snoop Dogg

Justin Bieber has teamed up with Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, and Usher to drop an all-star remix of “Peaches”. Ludacris raps: “I get my peaches out in Georgia Apple Bottom from New York, orange in Florida/ Vitamin C mixed with this vitamin D, now you got vitamin me/ And your prescriptions fill more than them trees in California/ I’m always gon’ adore ya’, kiss you and caress you/ Anything just to spoil ya, gift ya’, protect ya.”
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

The Weeknd sweeps 2021 Juno Awards

Washington [US], June 7 (ANI): The winners for the 2021 Juno Awards have been announced and The Weeknd won big at this year's ceremony, taking home five honours. As per Variety, during the opening night of the awards, 'Blinding Lights' won single of the year, 'After Hours' took home the award for contemporary RB recording of the year and the Weeknd was awarded songwriter of the year, along with his co-writers Belly and Jason "DaHeala" Quenneville.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Justin Bieber Hits The Studio With Soulja Boy

Justin Bieber could have some new music on the way. The pop star recently shared candid pictures of him in the studio alongside Soulja Boy and even teased a potential collaboration between them on Instagram. More details below…. Neither revealed what exactly they are working on, but Bieber appeared to...
Musicignitemusicmag.com

JUSTIN BIEBER ANNOUNCES RESCHEDULED WORLD TOUR DATES – ADDS NEW SHOWS IN 2022

Posted by Bryan Joe Corder in Breaking Music News // 0 Comments. JUSTIN BIEBER ANNOUNCES RESCHEDULED WORLD TOUR DATES. JUSTICE WORLD TOUR 2022— PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE— Justin returns to the road on the heels of the global #1 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. Bieber made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his certified-platinum smash hit “Peaches.” With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and is the #1 artist on Spotify global with over 75 million monthly listeners. Justice has garnered over four and a half billion streams worldwide since its release in March.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Interview – Kayla DiVenere

Montreal, QC-born, L.A.-based artist, Kayla DiVenere has released her single, “Justin Bieber”. Both an homage to a teen fantasy spun out like an audiobook of every girl’s diary, and an instant pop classic, DiVenere pulls no punches and risks it all to candidly reveal her affinity for the Biebs himself.
Musicnextmosh.com

Autarkh drop new video single, “Alignment”

Dutch extreme metal outfit Autarkh are now unveiling the official music video for the song “Alignment,” which is taken from their latest album ‘Form In Motion.’ The music video, which was created by Guilherme Henriques, can be viewed via the official Season of Mist YouTube channel HERE [embedded below]. Autarkh...
MusicElite Daily

Who Is SB19? The Filipino Pop Group Is Going To Steal Your Heart

In 2017, ARMYs rejoiced as BTS broke Justin Bieber’s streak as the sole winner of the Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist. Before the Bangtan Boys earned their first BBMA that year, Bieber claimed the award from 2011 (when the award was first created) to 2016. But BTS’ 2017 victory was no fluke — and the K-pop kings have dominated the award category every year since. This year, their competition includes Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, and another record-setting act called SB19. So, you might be wondering: Who is SB19?
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Update: Phoenix man finally gets long-awaited concert tickets

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tim Martin says things really started to roll following a recent 3 On Your Side report. "Things moved really fast after I reached out to 3 On Your Side, was within no time at all that I feel like I was getting updates from Ticketmaster on a regular basis," said Martin.
Musicsandiegocountynews.com

Justin Bieber releases fourth and final official live performance with Vevo

Vevo announced the release of Justin Bieber’s Official Live Performance of “Holy,” from his new album Justice. “Anyone” follows Justin Bieber’s previous Official Live Performances of “Hold On,” “Anyone,” and “Lonely.” Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of immense performances.
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Watch Justin Bieber Perform 'Peaches' Live on Instagram

Watch it while you can! Justin Bieber performed "Peaches" live on Instagram the other but there's no telling how long the video will stay online. If you’re not following Justin Bieber on Instagram you’re missing out on a ton of free impromptu concerts. The other day, with no warning, he hopped on Instagram Live and performed a stripped-down piano version of his hit.
MinoritiesIn Style

Lady Gaga Posed Pantless on Instagram

Mother Monster is giving all her little monsters a reason to celebrate. In honor of Pride Month, Lady Gaga posted a pair of Boomerang videos wearing nothing but a skintight camisole. She captioned the clips with rainbow heart emoji and although she kept most of her face out of the frame, there was plenty to see.
San Francisco, CABET

San Francisco Blasts Justin Bieber for Illegal Graffiti

Justin Bieber may be in trouble for illegal graffiti, but it’s not what you think. The “Sorry” singer isn’t back to his old ways, however, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera has a bone to pick with Bieber over spray painted adds promoting his new album. The promotional street art...