WILL THE STARS ALIGN?
MEET SOME ATLANTA MUSICIANS WHO COULD BE THE NEXT BIG DEAL. When Justin Bieber walked into Jan Smith Studios in 2008 for basic vocal and artist development, he was a “fun kid with a natural talent, but he had never been in a studio,” says Smith. Usher, who worked with Smith and dubbed her “Mama Jan,” brought Bieber in after seeing him on YouTube. Smith lined Bieber up against a door frame and measured him. Every time he came back, out came the pencil, and she marked his growth.simplybuckhead.com