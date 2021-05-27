Foam, Fun and Functionality
Louis Friedman’s business empire is built on boundless creativity and innovation. For nearly 20 years, longtime Sandy Springs resident and businessman Louis Friedman has been in the foam-based furniture business, launching popular lifestyle brands such as Liberator, Avana, Jaxx and others under his Luvu Brands umbrella. The company recently launched Zipline PlayScape, which Friedman describes as “a convertible kids play couch created with active and imaginative play at heart.” Inspired by world-renowned companies such as Estée Lauder and Red Antler, Friedman constantly strives to “make a difference by creating what others don’t and building brands that people love.” We recently chatted with the multicompany CEO to find out what makes this self-proclaimed “tinkerer” tick.simplybuckhead.com