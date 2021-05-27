Foam, Fun and Functionality

This week we are going to talk about a rehabilitative tool that is extremely effective in the treatment of tendinopathies, muscle tears and strains, as well as aches and pains in general—the use of the foam roller. A foam roller is exactly what its name suggests—a roll of foam that is shaped somewhat like a pool noodle. The foam roller is a tool used to break up scar tissue, increase circulation, elongate tissue and facilitate stretching, as well as to promote healing. When the foam roller is used properly it can be extremely effective in the treatment of tendinopathies, muscle tears and other musculoskeletal abnormalities.