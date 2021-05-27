Gifts from the HeART

Some brides want to keep their wedding dress preserved in their closet forever, but for other women, the benefits of donating their bridal gowns—more closet space, a tax deduction, the chance to help a woman in need—outweigh the sentiment of holding onto it. "The [coronavirus] pandemic has greatly impacted and altered so many brides' wedding plans," says Erin Scharf, founder of Brides for a Cause. "Brides are canceling, postponing, eloping, and hosting small micro weddings or backyard weddings." Extra gowns donated to charitable organizations—like the ones on this list—are passed on to brides in need for free, or sold at a discount to raise money for a variety of causes. "There are so many brides who see the practicality of donating their dress," says Scharf. "They donate because they don't see a need for it anymore; it served its purpose. They want to be able to share it with someone else! It truly is a selfless and generous act."